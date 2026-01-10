3 crucial factors that make a Panthers playoff upset feel real

The Carolina Panthers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams for their first home playoff game since the 2015 season, and they are heavy underdogs as expected.

Carolina faces a tough opponent, but the hiccups during the season have prepared them for this moment. The atmosphere promises to be electric at Bank of America Stadium, especially with Cam Newton banging the Keep Pounding drum. Handling the occasion will be almost as important as tackling the Rams. Even so, the Panthers have nothing to fear with everything to gain.

Here are three crucial factors that could help Carolina secure their first playoff win in 10 seasons.

Crucial factors that could lead to a monumental Carolina Panthers upset over the Rams

Commit to the run

The Panthers are 7-4 when they rush for 101 yards or more. However, Carolina finished with only 19 rushing yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.

A major reason was their failure to commit to the run. Carolina's 14 rushing attempts compared to Tampa Bay's 42 isn't a recipe for winning football. Using both running backs is crucial to help control time of possession against Los Angeles.

In their Week 13 victory over Los Angeles, the Panthers accumulated 40 rushes and passed just 20 times. Dave Canales' play-calling must be sharp, with help from the offensive line, to create explosive runs.

We'll see if Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is ready to perform before his future is decided in the spring.

Ejiro Evero must have the right answers

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero faces a significant challenge in containing the NFL's top-scoring offense.

Evero previously slowed Los Angeles, even without Jaycee Horn, Tre'von Moehrig, Christian Rozeboom, and Claudin Cherelus. Now, with all four defenders back, they aim to contain NFL MVP candidate Matthew Stafford and several elite difference-makers.

Evolving their third-down defense will be crucial. Carolina's 31st-ranked unit faces a tough test against Stafford, who'll look for his wide receiver tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams early and often.

Carolina's defense has struggled to pressure the quarterback, with just 94 pressures, second-to-last in the league. To give the Panthers offense a chance, Evero's defense will need to generate sacks and force turnovers.

Bryce Young must shine in his playoff referendum

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young must attack the field on all three levels. Canales needs to get Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillian involved early, and play-action passes will help Carolina sustain drives.

Young's 77.9 percent of on-target throws is the eighth-highest in the league, and Los Angeles' stout defensive line will challenge that. The former Alabama standout has to show the world why he went No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Using his legs and challenging defenders downfield can help with that.