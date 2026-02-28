3 offensive linemen who could shake up Panthers' draft plans at NFL Combine

Over the last two seasons, the Carolina Panthers have built their offensive line from the ground up. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were massive additions to the interior, and the team also got consistency from their starters at offensive tackle and center.

However, this offseason will be different.

Hunt and Lewis are locked in, though trouble arises on the edges and in the middle of the offensive line. Center Cade Mays will test free agency, while left tackle Ikem Ekwonu may not be available early this season due to a major knee injury. Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton isn't getting any younger, either.

Depth and youth are needed along the offensive line. While this year's draft class doesn't have too many high-end prospects, there are plenty of options to choose from in a heavy depth class.

As the offensive linemen take the field in Indianapolis for the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine, let's look at three prospects from this group that Panthers fans should watch.

Offensive linemen the Carolina Panthers should monitor closely during NFL Combine drills

Connor Lew

Center | Auburn Tigers

Depending on how free agency plays out, the Panthers could pursue a starting center with one of their early-round selections, one of which could come from standout Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew. His tape is easily worthy of a top-50 selection, but a torn ACL last season will keep him out of the draft process and potentially through the summer, putting his NFL regular-season debut on hold.

Of course, while Lew isn't necessarily competing at the Combine, he will certainly be critical for team interviews and medicals. If everything clears and the prospect is reported to have stood out in formal meetings with clubs, he could be firmly on the Panthers' radar.

Blake Miller

Offensive Tackle | Clemson Tigers

This has to be the year the Panthers draft a Clemson Tiger, right?

They seem to be in a sound position to select one, as many potential prospects from the program are slated to go within their range at No. 19 or No. 51. Right tackle Blake Miller may not start for the Panthers right away, but he could very well be the heir apparent for Moton.

Miller is an elite athlete with tree-trunk arms, providing a nice path to a standout day in Indianapolis. He's a violent tackle who will put defenders on the ground, and his power through the bench press would be impressive to see.

Caleb Lomu

Offensive Tackle | Utah Utes

Currently rated as the top-ranked offensive tackle on my board, Caleb Lomu offers excellent technique in pass protection with a wide base, tight hands, accuracy in placement, and the foot fire to thrive in pass sets. He provided a little more power in his profile for Utah this past season. Assuming he competes in Indianapolis this weekend, he will hope to prove that power capacity.

During drills, bench press, measurements, and shuttles, Lomu has a chance to raise his stock in a big way. While he may not be the consensus No. 1 tackle prospect, he could make a case to be the selection at No. 19 as the future at left or right tackle for the Panthers.