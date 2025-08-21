3 Panthers battling to save their roster spot in preseason finale

Third-year quarterback Bryce Young and the starters will be watching the Carolina Panthers' last preseason game from the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium. That gives those on the fringes one final chance to make a positive impression.

The Panthers probably have a good feel for how their roster is going to look by now. Dan Morgan's first batch of cuts should arrive on Friday morning, if not sooner. Whether a strong final warmup showing will alter perceptions after a full body of work over the summer is anyone's guess, but it won't hurt.

Dave Canales and Ejiro Evero will be calling the offense and defense, for what it's worth. Just why they didn't when the established figures were deployed is anyone's guess, but this is all part of the head coach's preseason strategy that's once again come in for criticism this summer.

Whether it pays off is a conversation for another day. For now, here are three Panthers players who are battling to save their roster spot versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Panthers players battling to save their roster spot in preseason finale

Akayleb Evans — CB

There are a couple of intriguing risers in the Panthers' cornerback room. Undrafted free agents Corey Thornton and Michael Reid have left their mark both in practice and the preseason. Those in power need to see the correct response from Akayleb Evans whenever he's on the field in this one.

Evans is an experienced veteran with the size and length Evero looks for in his defensive backs. But momentum is not in his favor right now.

Jacolby George — WR

The Panthers gave wide receiver Jacolby George a hefty guarantee on his undrafted rookie deal. Morgan wanted him around and allocated $250,000 to seal the deal. After an impressive start, things have gone a lot quieter for the pass-catcher at the business end of Carolina's preparations.

George needs to make every target count. If not, making the Panthers' practice squad might not even be in his immediate future.

Jon Rhattigan — LB

Carolina's linebacking corps looks like a weak link after they were forced to release Josey Jewell. Morgan and Evero need someone to rise from obscurity and carve out a role. It seems like Jon Rhattigan might be that guy based on his performance levels over the preseason.

The Panthers would be wise to give Rhattigan starting responsibilities for a long time against the Steelers. If he passes this test with flying colors, his name will be on the 53-man roster when it's all said and done.

