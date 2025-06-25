3 Panthers who silently took over the offseason without anyone noticing

There is a sense that the Carolina Panthers are ready to surprise people in 2025. To accomplish this feat, head coach Dave Canales needs everyone to step up and make a bigger contribution.

The atmosphere is completely different in the building these days. Carolina's dysfunction throughout David Tepper's ownership has been replaced by stability and purpose. There are no big egos, just the right blend of youth and experience working towards a common goal.

That doesn't guarantee progression, but it's a sounder footing for the Panthers to build a successful future. And the increased competition for places is making everyone better.

Others got more recognition, but these three Panthers players quietly made a lasting impression on Carolina's offseason program. They didn't get noticed much, but their growing influence is notable.

Panthers who silently took over the offseason without anyone noticing

Bobby Brown III, DL

The Panthers made a lot of shrewd signings over the offseason. None could be more important than Bobby Brown III.

Carolina now has a legitimate nose tackle capable of anchoring the defensive front. Brown looks physically imposing and wants to make an immediate impact. He's added muscle mass and is ready to cope with the significant responsibilities coming his way.

This has the scope to change everything for Ejiro Evero's unit, especially considering Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown is set to return from a lengthy injury absence.

Jalen Coker, WR

All the hype centered on the likes of Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and even Hunter Renfrow over Carolina's off-season program. Jalen Coker's impressive showing went completely under the radar in comparison.

That doesn't make it any less important. Coker looked fully healthy and sharper than ever. He's a slick route-runner with dependable hands and an exceptional work ethic. Expect the former undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross to play an important role next season if the same trend continues.

Chuba Hubbard, RB

Everyone associated with the Panthers knows what Chuba Hubbard brings to the table. The running back surged from nowhere to become a core part of the team's strategy, earning a new four-year extension that was richly deserved along the way last time around.

Hubbard's production is almost expected these days. He approaches everything the same — whether it's practice, warm-ups, or on game day — you get nothing less than 100 percent from the player. But he makes this list for another reason.

The former fourth-round pick is emerging as a locker room leader. Hubbard has taken it upon himself to drive others forward. That's only going to help the Panthers on their quest to potentially enter the NFC South title picture.

