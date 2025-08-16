3 Panthers who badly need a redemption game in preseason Week 2

The Carolina Panthers got a tremendous amount out of their joint practice with the Houston Texans. Dave Canales wasn't pleased with the sloppiness displayed by his squad when they began to tire in the searing heat, but it's all valuable information for the primary decision-makers before finalizing the 53-man roster.

Time is running out for those looking to make the team. This is the business end of the summer, and urgency should be higher than ever. Some players have their respective fates already decided one way or another. But for others, it's still a precarious situation that could go either way.

A big effort is needed from here on out. One big play or mistake could change everything. Canales will reward those who prove themselves, so nothing but supreme conviction and tireless commitment will do.

Even that might not be enough, but it's the best possible place to start. With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who badly need a redemption game in preseason Week 2 against the Texans.

Panthers players who badly need a redemption game in preseason Week 2

Ja'Tyre Carter — OL

The Panthers are currently without stud left guard Damien Lewis. Cade Mays, who lost the starting center battle, is filling in for now. But it would be surprising if Robert Hunt got much playing time over on the right-hand side.

That means more opportunities could be forthcoming for Ja'Tyre Carter. Still, if the veteran interior force cannot bounce back from an inconsistent showing versus the Cleveland Browns, that'll tell those in power all they need to know.

Krys Barnes — LB

There is an opening or two at the defensive second level for anyone who impresses enough. The smart money suggests that general manager Dan Morgan will upgrade off the waiver wire at some stage, but until then, Krys Barnes has to do more to catch the eye.

Barnes has flashed briefly in practice, but his performance was subpar to begin the preseason. Considering he was a late arrival to the ranks this summer, any margin for error has evaporated.

David Moore — WR

It was another wayward outing for David Moore against the Browns, which follows on from his inconsistencies during the previous campaign. Canales loves and trusts him, so the regression would have to be significant for the player not to find his way onto the 53-man roster.

At the same time, competition for places couldn't be fiercer in the receiver room. And if the Panthers don't take seven onto their squad, that complicates matters for Moore considerably.

