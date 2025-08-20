3 players Panthers can't risk sneaking on the practice squad in 2025

Some monumentally important roster decisions are upcoming for the Carolina Panthers in the coming days. With their final preseason game scheduled for Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, information regarding departures should arrive almost immediately after.

There will be obvious cuts. Some will come as a surprise to most fans. The Panthers also have a few lively roster candidates who might get scooped up by other franchises if they do end up going to the waiver wire.

Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and Dave Canales will weigh up their options. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of a trade or waiver pickups depending on who becomes available. But make no mistake, the moves upcoming could go a long way to determining whether the Panthers are more competitive this season or not.

Before then, here are three surging players that the Panthers cannot risk sneaking onto their practice squad in 2025.

Players the Panthers can't risk sneaking on the practice squad in 2025

Corey Thornton — CB

This is a no-brainer. Corey Thornton has been among the best Panthers storylines this summer, emerging from undrafted obscurity to become a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster in 2025. And it's nothing more than he deserves after making a seamless transition.

Thornton's passed every test so far. He's thrived over training camp and brought this impressive production into a preseason setting. There is no chance the cornerback clears waivers if the Panthers don't take him through, but that seems highly unlikely.

Bam Martin-Scott — LB

The Panthers are thin at the linebacker spot. The likes of Jacoby Windmon, Krys Barnes, and Jon Rhattigan have all shone during the offseason as the Panthers look to fill the void left by Josey Jewell. Undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott has also staked a strong claim for a place on the squad.

Martin-Scott was a highly coveted prospect once the draft concluded. The Panthers gave him $275,000 fully guaranteed to seal the deal, so Morgan might not get the chance to bring him back if Carolina doesn't put him on the roster immediately.

Michael Reid — CB

Although Thornton gained the positive headlines among those lower down the cornerback depth chart, and rightfully so, one cannot be anything other than impressed by the way Michael Reid's gone about his business.

The undrafted rookie signed for $150,000 fully guaranteed after a standout college career at South Dakota. Based on his flawless capabilities in coverage over the preseason, he'd likely draw interest from elsewhere if the Panthers can't find room.

