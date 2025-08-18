Panthers timeline could collapse under Trey Hendrickson trade price

The Carolina Panthers were surprisingly placed among the early suitors for All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. This sent the fan base into wild excitement, but revelations regarding the asking price might be enough to put general manager Dan Morgan off from taking the plunge.

Hendrickson's contract stalemate with the Cincinnati Bengals has become bitter. The AFC North club is now seriously entertaining trade offers, which hints that this relationship has gone past the point of no return.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz listed the Panthers as one of three teams that've shown an interest in Hendrickson so far. There will be others, and this goes against Morgan's current roster-building ethos. At the same time, the chance to pick up the league's sack leader over the last two years is a tempting proposition.

Carolina Panthers might not be willing to meet Trey Hendrickson's asking price

Dianna Russini from The Athletic revealed more about what the Bengals are looking for. This consists of a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick. At a push, the player doesn't have to be on defense, but the first-rounder might be enough to give the Panthers reason to pause.

"Cincinnati seeks draft capital and is also targeting defensive players in a potential deal for [Trey] Hendrickson, according to teams that have inquired about Hendrickson. Teams that have recently inquired about the pass rusher were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources. There’s a strong belief that the Bengals could have netted a better draft pick in a Hendrickson trade if they had moved him earlier in the spring, one of the sources told The Athletic." Dianna Russini

Morgan isn't in the business of giving up his high-end draft picks. That was a mistake made all too often by previous regimes, and the Panthers paid a heavy price on their downward spiral to rock bottom. Things are a lot more stable now, so it'll be interesting to see if Hendrickson's immense gifts are enough for the front-office leader to shift course.

Hendrickson joining the Panthers represents a major statement of intent. It would put the NFC South on notice and raise expectations exponentially. Whether Morgan is willing to give up the asking price and pay the former third-round pick on another lucrative deal is another matter.

There is no doubt Hendrickson would be a phenomenal addition to the Panthers. It's hard to envisage a scenario where Morgan gives up a first-rounder, so perhaps getting a little more creative could be worth pursuing to get this transaction over the line.

Time will tell on that...

