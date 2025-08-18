Panthers eye seismic shakeup with Trey Hendrickson trade pursuit

The Carolina Panthers fan base was shocked to their core after a report surfaced about general manager Dan Morgan showing interest in trading for All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. However, this is far from a done deal just yet.

Hendrickson's contract standoff with the Cincinnati Bengals shows no signs of coming to a successful resolution. The Bengals are now actively entertaining trade offers for the NFL's sack leader, and insider Jordan Scultz named the Panthers among three teams that have thrown their hat into the ring.

Acquiring Hendrickson is not going to be cheap. The Bengals are reportedly seeking draft picks and players to part ways with their best defender. Considering the former third-round pick won't be playing on his current deal, a lucrative contract extension needs to immediately follow any trade.

Carolina Panthers' interest in Trey Hendrickson represents seismic approach shift

The Panthers need to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2025. Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. However, the Texas A&M product suffered a collapsed lung during joint practice with the Houston Texans, leaving his future participation in doubt.

Carolina also has D.J. Wonnum and free-agent signing Patrick Jones II. Hendrickson represents an immediate upgrade on anything the Panthers have on the edge, but whether this report comes to anything more is highly debatable.

Trading for Hendrickson would be a monumental shift in approach from Morgan. He's focused on building through the draft and maintaining future financial flexibility. Giving up picks and handing Hendrickson a bumper new deal might not fit into the Panthers' current timeline when push comes to shove.

Hendrickson might not be a great scheme fit within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme, either. The defensive coordinator system has come under fire among fans, but the Panthers are confident it can work with the right personnel. Adding one of the league's most prolific pass-rushers would leave the play-caller with no more excuses.

If the Panthers managed to acquire Hendrickson, expectations would immediately rise. They would go from a sneaky wild card pick to a legitimate force, whether they were ready for these loftier goals or not. It represents the biggest possible statement Morgan could make at this stage to prove Carolina means business in 2025. At the same time, this might be a luxury that the franchise cannot afford right now.

It'll be fascinating to see what transpires. However, it would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Panthers landed Hendrickson.

