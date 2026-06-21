3 potential Panthers weaknesses that could limit high-end success

Every team in the NFL goes into the regular season with a weakness on its roster, no matter how big or small. Yes, even the Los Angeles Rams have weaknesses.

The Carolina Panthers are certainly not devoid of flaws heading into training camp next month. General manager Dan Morgan, however, made himself known in free agency and the NFL Draft with big-ticket additions on defense while also attacking the trenches. Unfortunately, it is impossible to fill every need on the roster.

That is why it is important to identify three weaknesses on the Panthers' roster that could limit the team's ceiling in 2026.

Potential weaknesses on the Carolina Panthers roster heading into the 2026 season

Lack of true playmakers at tight end

I've written my fair share of stories about the Panthers' tight end room. It's arguably one of the worst in the NFL, yet one of the more riveting.

Tommy Tremble has shown his fair share of flashes, but he can never seem to put together a good stretch of production for the team. Youngsters Mitchell Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders are still finding their way.

It was a little surprising that Carolina didn't take advantage of a deep class at tight end during the draft, but it makes sense for them to see what they have in their second- and third-year players. A quality tight end would open the seam and intermediate portions of the field for quarterback Bryce Young.

Someone in this room has to step up. It's now or never, and it could be a detriment to the offense this year.

Uncertainty at left tackle

As exciting as it is to have first-round offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and free-agent signing Rasheed Walker on the roster, there remains an unknown at the position. This is less than ideal for Young, who enters a critical 2026 campaign with a contract extension on the line.

Not to mention, Ikem Ekwonu is out for a good chunk of the year as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon.

The Panthers will want to get this right. Even if Freeling is the long-term piece at the position, they'll want to have the most consistent player amongst the two on the field Week 1 and onwards. Could that be the rookie or the veteran? Time will tell.

I don't get the warm-and-fuzzy feeling from this room that others may feel. However, these concerns could be moot points should either tackle sustain quality.

Missing a true centerfield safety

As a Zakee Whealtey stan who believes he can eventually be that piece for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, we have to be realistic about this situation.

Once more, Nick Scott has the inside track to play free safety in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, and it remains puzzling that the team passed on Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

Thieneman could've been that rangy centerfield piece for the Panthers defense. Yet, you have to respect Morgan for going in the direction they did. Someone must step up and become that playmaker in the deep middle third to roam in space downfield and generate takeaways.

As with offensive tackle, Wheatley or Scott could step up this year and alleviate these concerns. Still, you'd like to have more confidence in this group to make those types of plays in pass coverage.