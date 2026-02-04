3 soaring Senior Bowl wideouts Panthers fans should be intrigued by

The 2026 NFL Draft season is well underway for the Carolina Panthers as they begin to slowly narrow down their board ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine and free agency. General manager Dan Morgan will have his hands full trying to build a team capable of competing for the postseason for a second straight year.

Carolina's evaluation process got underway at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That was quickly followed by the Panini Senior Bowl, where the Panthers had a small contingent on hand to view the top prospects in Mobile, Alabama.

The team interviewed every player at the event, covering their bases to help narrow down their options. One position that may have received an intriguing look is wide receiver, where the Panthers are in desperate need of dynamic playmakers.

With that in mind, let's look at three wide receiver prospects from the Senior Bowl the Panthers could target in this year's selection process.

Senior Bowl standouts the Carolina Panthers could potentially target at wide receiver

Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders standout was as such in Mobile this past week, offering an interesting skill set that could give the Panthers a double-take. Reggie Virgil showcased quality route-running, quickness, and change-of-direction skills. He is a smart player who provides alignment versatility, a must in head coach Dave Canales' offense.

Virgil was somewhat quiet at the Senior Bowl, but made plays in practice when he needed to. If the Panthers add depth and creation in space to their wideout room, he would be an interesting choice in the middle rounds.

Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri Tigers

A two-time transfer, Kevin Coleman Jr. found is spot with the Tigers this past season as a top target in their passing game. The wideout showed why he was considered as such, showcasing great fluidity and explosiveness for the position, along with stout ball-tracking skills to make great catches downfield.

At 5-foot-11 and 174 pounds, Coleman is not the biggest player. He makes up for it with nuanced route-running and great separation skills that make him another intriguing target early on Day 3 for the Panthers.

Lewis Bond, Boston College Eagles

Maybe one of the true standouts in Mobile, Lewis Bond, repeatedly won his repetitions in practice and drills. He has exceptional footwork to win at the line of scrimmage against soft-press coverage. He also knows how to attack both blind spots and leverage points against opposing defensive backs.

Bond isn't overly explosive, but he is fluid, dynamic, and creative in space. That could make him an appealing option in the slot for the Panthers, which would allow Jalen Coker to move out wide as the X or Z receiver opposite Tetairoa McMillan.