Senior Bowl surge has a ballhawk prospect forcing the Panthers to take notice

The Carolina Panthers' defense took a major leap in 2025, going from worst in the league to middle of the pack. This unit can make even more noise next time around, especially with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero sticking around.

Carolina's fan base knows the pass rush needs to be addressed, as Dan Morgan has publicly alluded to multiple times. Yet a weakness for the Panthers that is just as important, though less publicized, is the coverage between the numbers.

The superstar cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. has proved that passing outside the numbers is impossible for opposing signal callers. The issue is that the middle of the field was basically a food drive welcoming all comers with an appetite.

Bud Clark made a case the Carolina Panthers can't ignore at the Senior Bowl

There are multiple ways to address this. Linebacker, nickel cornerback, and safety can all improve the coverage down the middle. So, who are the options that the Panthers should look to add?

That’s the question I was looking to answer while in Mobile for the Panini Senior Bowl. With big names like Jalon Kilgore, Chandler Rivers, and Kamari Ramsey, there was no shortage of prospects to watch that could fix the coverage between the numbers.

Yet, nobody shone as bright as Bud Clark.

Clark is a six-year player out of TCU who played most of his snaps at deep safety for the Horned Frogs. Finishing his collegiate career with 20 pass deflections and 15 interceptions, the defensive back showed he can affect the defense while playing from 15-20 yards away from the line of scrimmage.

This exciting trait could make him a valuable replacement for Nick Scott if the Panthers allow him to walk in free agency. His presence would also free up Tre’von Moehrig to do more linebacker duties. However, that’s not what made him enticing in Mobile.

Clark showed his versatility and ability to play the nickel by how impressive he was in one-on-one drills. Doing his best impersonation of a heating blanket in the frigid Mobile weather, he stuck to the tight ends like glue throughout.

He broke up multiple passes and even forced an interception when matched up against North Carolina State prospect Justin Joly. With his ball production being as fruitful as it was playing away from the ball, it’s only safe to assume the production could increase, moving him closer to the action.

If Carolina goes in this direction and the standout safety becomes the instant impact player in coverage, the Panthers go from a star duo in the secondary to a fantastic four with Horn, Jackson, Moehrig, and now the turnover machine they've been looking for in Clark.