3 trade deadline rumors Panthers fans should completely ignore

The trade deadline is closing in fast, and every day seems to bring rumors around the Carolina Panthers making a move, potentially even removing some supposed deadwood from the equation.

But not every piece of speculation deserves your attention. Here are three trade rumors Panthers fans should completely ignore.

Trade deadline rumors Carolina Panthers fans should completely ignore

Jakobi Meyers

CBS Sports recently floated the Panthers as a landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who’s reportedly seeking a trade. Sure, he is a very talented possession wideout, but he brings almost the same skill set as others in Carolina's pass-catching room currently.

Adding another short-area target would clog up the rotation and eat into the development time for the team’s young receivers. Tetairoa McMillan, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Xavier Legette all have the potential to be game-changers. Acquiring Meyers would hinder the current dynamic.

Those players don’t need to be replaced; they need reps. And trading for Meyers would take some of those reps away.

Verdict: Paying $33 million for another possession receiver when your rookie wideouts are thriving? Hard pass.

Maxx Crosby

When a star like Maxx Crosby is rumored to be available, every fan base takes notice. For Panthers fans, the idea of having the gifted edge rusher would be a dream.

But in reality, that’s all it is.

Crosby has made it clear that he’s not leaving Vegas. Even if the Raiders were open to trading him, he wouldn’t sign off on joining a team still building its foundation; he’d want to chase a Super Bowl instantly.

From the Panthers’ perspective, giving up multiple first-round picks and paying top-end money for a 27-year-old pass rusher doesn’t align with their long-term vision. Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are developing fast, and the defense as a whole has shown significant progress.

Verdict: Love the idea. Hate the reality. Crosby’s not leaving Vegas, and Carolina’s not ready to sell the farm.

Chuba Hubbard

On the surface, moving Chuba Hubbard makes sense. Rico Dowdle has exploded onto the scene with back-to-back 200-yard games in Weeks 5 and 6, and the Panthers suddenly look loaded in the backfield with Trevor Etienne and Jonathon Brooks waiting in the wings.

But the rumor that Carolina is looking to trade Hubbard misses the whole picture.

For one, the team doesn’t want to move him. According to Joe Person from The Athletic, Hubbard is one of the players Dave Canales leaned on early in his tenure to help establish the team’s culture. He’s also under contract through 2028 on a manageable deal: a four-year, $33.2 million extension that locks him in as part of the foundation. Meanwhile, Dowdle is on a one-year agreement.

Yes, Dowdle has been electric, but running back production fluctuates more than any other position. Having two legitimate starters is a luxury, not a problem.

Verdict: Carolina’s finally found balance on offense. There’s no reason to mess with it.

The Panthers already have a talented young core in place. Right now, the best move they can make is to keep building on it.