Panthers reach defining moment that could reshape their trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers face a daunting road challenge against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. And one respected NFL insider believes the result could have huge ramifications on how general manager Dan Morgan approaches the 2025 trade deadline.

It's a tricky spot for Morgan. The front-office leader would probably like to be aggressive, especially considering the genuine progress being made. At the same time, the Panthers look a long way off from contending, so keeping Carolina's eight draft picks in 2026 and spending them wisely during the offseason could be his desired approach.

This is a fine line, of course. Speculation is already rampant about potential additions to the Panthers, although there is no concrete evidence of interest in anybody. Fans are always eager for Carolina to make a splash, but Morgan runs the football operation with the composure that wasn't evident in previous regimes.

Carolina Panthers' trade deadline approach could depend on Packers result

Dan Graziano from ESPN put this in the correct context. He thought the Panthers had enough salary-cap space to make another move if the right opportunity presents itself. But whether they are buyers or sellers could rest on Carolina pulling off an upset at Lambeau Field this weekend.

"Carolina has cap space -- $23.7 million, per Roster Management System -- and could use help at all three levels of the defense. The Panthers are a could-go-either-way team, and whether they add or subtract could depend on whether they're 5-4 or 4-5 after Sunday's game in Green Bay." Dan Graziano

It's a pretty fair and sensible assessment. Morgan isn't the kind of front-office leader who chases. There is a methodical way in which he goes about his business, and he has complete trust in his long-term plan. The former Pro Bowl linebacker also knows that this team is not one piece away from getting over the hump, regardless of whether they beat the Packers or not.

While it's not the most headline-grabbing way to mold a competitive roster, it's the most tried-and-tested. Besides, the rash gambles made by the likes of Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer didn't exactly put the Panthers among the challenges. In fact, they set the franchise back years.

That's not to say Morgan won't consider making a trade. Calls will be made for both incoming and outgoing trades. And if a package can be agreed upon that he feels can benefit the organization, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

Fans shouldn't hold their breath. And not even a stunning win over the Packers is likely to change that.