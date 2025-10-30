Panthers-Titans trade concept could fuel turnaround for struggling group

Dan Morgan is trying to determine what's best for the Carolina Panthers entering the 2025 trade deadline. They have made encouraging progress this season, but attaining a playoff berth in the high-class NFC is difficult unless head coach Dave Canales' squad somehow dethrones the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the division.

A brutal beatdown by the Buffalo Bills, coupled with a testing trip to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, further clouds Morgan's ability to be aggressive. But if there was one position group that could use a short-term injection of energy, it's Carolina's edge rushing room.

The Panthers have struggled to generate consistent pressure. They lost free-agent signing Patrick Jones II to a season-ending back injury, and his presence against the run was sorely missed in Week 8. With rookie third-rounder Princely Umanmielen also likely to be out for their trip to Green Bay, dependable options are skinny on the ground.

ESPN analyst touted Arden Key as potential trade option for the Carolina Panthers

This could provoke Morgan into drastic action. Seth Walder from ESPN thought calling the Tennessee Titans about Arden Key wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, especially considering Carolina could get a compensatory draft pick in return if things don't go according to plan.

"The Panthers' 31.1% pass rush win rate ranks 31st in the NFL, and the edge rusher group has been a big reason why. The Panthers could deal a pick for [Arden] Key now and then recoup some of the value via a comp pick because they have $31 million in cap space next year (or they could re-sign Key if they like what he brings to them). He has a 22.5% pass rush win rate at edge this season, which would rank fifth best if he had played enough to qualify." Seth Walder

As Walder mentioned, Key hasn't been on the field for more than 50 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps this season. However, he's flashed immense promise as a situational pass-rusher. This could be a low-risk, high-reward pickup that wouldn't cost the Panthers all that much. But Morgan could easily go with what he has and hope that's enough.

It's also worth remembering that the Panthers scooped up Trevis Gipson off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad after he impressed as a Week 8 starter. This is a clear sign that Morgan might not be willing to part with draft capital in a trade right now, which is in keeping with the way he's gone about his business since becoming Carolina's front-office leader.

There is a lot of smoke, speculation, and everything in between at this time of year. Key is a solid player, but fans expecting the Panthers to make this sort of move might be out of luck when it's all said and done.