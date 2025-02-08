3 ways the Carolina Panthers can help Bryce Young during 2025 offseason

The Carolina Panthers should be heavily motivated to make a push for the NFC South title in 2025.

A 5-12 season may not sound like much to an average NFL fan, but the Panthers more than doubled their win total from 2023. Head coach Dave Canales came in and established a positive culture that the organization can build on for years to come.

The season looked to be another failure for the Panthers due to the poor start for Bryce Young which led to the quarterback being benched after just two games. Andy Dalton won his first start at the helm but failed to triumph in any of his other starts.

Eventually, Young was slated to start due to Dalton being involved in a car accident. Canales couldn’t hand the keys back to the veteran after how well the Heisman Trophy winner was playing.

Young had a starting record of 4-8 with one of the worst defenses in NFL history. The Panthers also played both teams participating in the Super Bowl down to the wire and arguably could have won either of the contests.

Needless to say, there is more reason to be optimistic for fans heading into 2025. Here are three ways the Panthers can boost their chances and help Young this offseason.

Ways the Carolina Panthers can help Bryce Young this offseason

Prioritize offensive line depth

Dan Morgan solidified the offensive line in the 2024 offseason with the addition of Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt and pillar left guard Damien Lewis. Both interior forces were instrumental in bolstering up the protection, leading to a career season for running back Chuba Hubbard and Bryce Young's resurgence.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu had a solid year and right tackle Taylor Moton was consistent once again, producing a successful campaign. The center position had three players that filled in nicely. Austin Corbett suffered a torn bicep in Week 5. Brady Christensen stepped in and played solid before he suffered an injury, resulting in Cade Mays taking the position over and keeping the starting spot.

Young had much more time to make his reads and operate in the passing game. To prevent injuries from piling up in 2025, the Panthers should look to find depth pieces on the line.

Corbett and Christensen are unrestricted free agents. Mays is also a restricted free agent, so all of Carolina's center options could potentially be on the move if no one is extended.

Retaining one of Corbett, Christensen, or Mays would be ideal for continuity and their ability to play different positions. Locking in their starting center will be a priority this offseason or the Panthers. A backup tackle opposite of Yosh Nijman is a move the organization needs to solidify. Another guard for depth would be beneficial for the team moving forward in addition to Chandler Zavala.

The Panthers could opt to utilize one of their later draft selections on offensive line depth as well. If the Panthers can fine-tune their depth on the offensive line, it will positively impact Young’s play and the entire offense moving forward.