3 weird Panthers predictions that could flip 2025 upside down

The NFL is immensely hard to predict. Teams can go from also-rans to contenders in the blink of an eye, which is something every Carolina Panthers fan will be hoping for during the second campaign under head coach Dave Canales in 2025.

Canales is bullish about his team's chances. The Panthers strengthened the ranks this offseason, and quarterback Bryce Young's emergence over the second half of 2024 is another major reason for encouragement. It's still a precarious situation that could go either way, but the trajectory is pointing up until further notice.

Things will be wild. It will be another rollercoaster for the Panthers. But if they come away from the campaign with more positives than negatives, it'll be another sign of this long-term project working.

Before then, here are three weird Panthers predictions that could flip the 2025 season upside down.

Weird Panthers predictions that could flip 2025 upside down

Xavier Legette leads the team in receiving yards

Trading Adam Thielen was a huge call to make. He was Young's most dependable route runner and pass-catcher, so it leaves a gaping hole that must be filled. This increases the pressure on Xavier Legette to step up.

Legette displayed tremendous promise as a rookie before inconsistencies crept into his game. All signs are pointing up this summer, and leading the team in receiving yards would vindicate Dan Morgan's decision to move Thielen.

Panthers will have a top 10 defense

The Panthers' defensive unit was a complete embarrassment last season. They gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards and the most single-season points in league history. Morgan reacted accordingly, giving coordinator Ejiro Evero the necessary pieces to improve.

If, and it's a big if, everything comes together, the Panthers' defense is going to be a much different proposition to overcome this time around.

Ja'Tavion Sanders makes the Pro Bowl

Although he's been relatively overlooked by those without close connections to the franchise, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders could be in line for a genuine breakout campaign in 2025.

Sanders showed up in outstanding shape this summer. He's taking on larger responsibilities and thriving so far. If the same trend continues when the real action begins, a Pro Bowl appearance might not be too far behind.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis