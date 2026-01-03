3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for division title decider at the Buccaneers

This is the sort of pressure everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers has been waiting for.

Win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18, and head coach Dave Canales' squad will have its first NFC South championship since 2015 and its first playoff berth since 2017. Lose, and the Panthers will be relying on the Atlanta Falcons to beat the New Orleans Saints.

Meaningful football in December and January is what it's all about. It's been a long time since the Panthers were involved in such a high-stakes contest. Fans are studying draft prospects and potential free-agent targets at this time of year. Now, they are in touching distance of the knockout rounds. But make no mistake; the Buccaneers are not going to go down without a fight.

Here are three bold predictions for Carolina's title do-or-die contest at Raymond James Stadium.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 against the Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers rush for 150+ yards

The ground game has been a big part of Carolina's success this season. It's regressed a little down the stretch, but expect Canales to lean heavily on the Panthers' rushing attack with everything at stake in Week 18.

Rico Dowdle could make a ton of money in incentives with a profitable afternoon at the office. Chuba Hubbard will also play a part. Gaining yards up the middle with Vita Vea around won't be easy, but the Panthers cannot be fearful if they want to thrive.

Bryce Young throws for three touchdowns

This game represents the most significant measuring stick yet for quarterback Bryce Young. He's made encouraging strides this season, but the consistency is nowhere near the level needed just yet. Critics aplenty are still hiding in the woodwork. This is a good chance to shut them up for good.

Young was involved in many big games during his time at Alabama. This is his first taste of a playoff-type atmosphere in the pros, but he's got the poise and precision to come through when the Panthers need him most.

Carolina Panthers sweep the Buccaneers in emphatic fashion

The Buccaneers are 1-7 over their last eight games. One can point to their experience in games like this, but the tide in the NFC South has begun to turn. Nobody can deny how things have unfolded over the second half of 2025, and the Panthers must seize this moment on the road.

It's a journey into the unknown for everybody. The will, togetherness, and unrivaled positivity within this group are a breath of fresh air. And they've always managed to bounce back from defeats this season.

Doing the same again will secure playoff football at long last.