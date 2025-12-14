3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for pivotal division clash with the Saints

The Carolina Panthers are two wins away from clinching the NFC South and making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Fans are in full dream mode, but everyone in the building must stay focused to get over the hump.

That's been the message all week. That didn't change after the Atlanta Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. After all, they have been undone by complacency against this weekend's opponents already this season.

The Panthers got way too ahead of themselves versus the New Orleans Saints, and they paid a heavy price. Head coach Dave Canales won't want the same mistake to happen twice, so fans are expecting to see a much different performance from Carolina at the Caesars Superdome.

The stakes are incredibly high. Here are three bold predictions for the Panthers' divisional collision with the Saints in Week 15.

Wildly bold Carolina Panthers in Week 15 against the Saints

Tetairoa McMillan scores two touchdowns

The Panthers' passing attack is probably too reliant on first-round rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. However, the No. 8 pick in 2025 has proven more than capable of handling these responsibilities with his customary swagger and dynamism.

McMillan is a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's also starting to improve his touchdown numbers, which will be needed in no uncertain terms whenever the Panthers get to the business end of the field against the Saints.

Panthers' run defense holds the Saints to under 60 rushing yards

Carolina's defense has made significant strides this season. This all starts in the trenches with an improved run defense that represents a massive step in the right direction.

If this continues against New Orleans, Carolina's chances will improve. And they don't have to worry about injured running back Alvin Kamara, who's been a constant thorn in the Panthers' side throughout his prolific career.

Bryce Young plays turnover-free football

When the Panthers get consistent run game production and quarterback Bryce Young can manage games effectively, they are competitive. The Saints came up with the perfect blueprint during their first meeting, but Canales won't be caught napping this time around.

Young is ready for the moment. He knows there is a chance to alter perceptions and change the narrative after a rollercoaster start to his NFL journey. If the Panthers can generate some early momentum and take the crowd out of the equation, the former Alabama standout is more than capable of getting his team over the line.