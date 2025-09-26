3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for Week 4 test against the Patriots

The Carolina Panthers are off and running. But make no mistake, the hard work is just getting started.

One win, regardless of how impressive it was, counts for just that. One win gets you the No. 1 overall pick, not a place in the playoffs, throughout the campaign. The Panthers need to build on this positive momentum and string together good performances to ensure this becomes the start of a profitable spell for this once downtrodden franchise.

That's the message being sent to the locker room from head coach Dave Canales. They set their new standard with a shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Now, the task is to maintain or perhaps even exceed this bar — starting this weekend against the New England Patriots.

Mike Vrabel has his squad playing sound football. They are physical in all phases and will be a tricky proposition to overcome. However, the Panthers are not without a chance if they perform as they did last time out.

On this topic, here are three bold predictions for the mouthwatering clash at Gillette Stadium in Week 4.

Wildly bold Panthers predictions for Week 4 test against the Patriots

Rico Dowdle gains 100+ all-purpose yards

The Panthers added Chuba Hubbard to the injury report on Thursday. There wasn't any great concern regarding his availability, but this game looks like one where Rico Dowdle's dual-threat capabilities could thrive.

Dowdle has 73 all-purpose yards (rushing and receiving) with one touchdown through three games. Don't be surprised if these numbers soar versus a Patriots team who are vulnerable to pass-catchers out of the backfield.

Bryce Young completes 70% of his passes

There's been a lot to like about the way Bryce Young has applied himself over the last six quarters of football. He's been careful, made sound decisions, and managed the previous weekend's win effectively, thanks to an imposing defensive performance.

Young's completion percentage through three games is 60.5. Not terrible, but it will need to improve significantly if the Panthers want to achieve an upset victory over the Patriots in hostile territory.

Panthers' defense holds the Patriots under 60 rushing yards

Ejiro Evero's defense is currently gaining plaudits for the first time in years. Achieving a shutout victory will do that, but keeping this up represents the next challenge.

The Panthers' hopes center on stopping the Patriots' rushing attack. Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, and Antonio Gibson are a prolific trio who complement each other exceptionally well. Evero needs to find solutions for these problems, although New England is only averaging 100.3 yards per game on the ground so far this season.

Keeping them under 60 rushing yards will be difficult. If they can, the Panthers won't be too far away.

