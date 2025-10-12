3 wildly bold predictions for the Panthers' Week 6 showdown with Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers are riding high after coming back from a hefty deficit to beat the Miami Dolphins, but a much sterner test of their credentials awaits this weekend. And they won't get away with the same errors again.

Their stunning fightback proved how much resolve remains in the squad. Dave Canales is dealing with some injury issues, which isn't ideal. And the Cowboys fans always treat Bank of America Stadium like a glorified home game to further tip the scales.

The prize is obvious. The Panthers win, and they get back to .500 when all hope was fading. A loss could prompt more questions about the current project and its direction.

It's a high-stakes contest that could go either way. Here are three bold Panthers predictions heading into the clash at Bank of America Stadium.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers' Week 6 showdown with the Cowboys

Rico Dowdle rushes for 150+yards

This might not sound all that bold considering Rico Dowdle ran for more than 200 yards on the ground last weekend, but those sorts of performances are an anomaly. However, there is nothing to suggest he cannot have a similar impact on his Week 6 revenge mission.

Dowdle wasted no time in laying down the gauntlet to his old employers. They heard it and responded accordingly. Even so, the Cowboys' soft run defense is something the Panthers should be looking to exploit, even with Chuba Hubbard missing his second straight game.

Tetairoa McMillan scores two receiving touchdowns

There is no denying that Tetairoa McMillan's early impact has ascended him into the conversation among the league's brightest young wide receivers. The only thing that's been missing is touchdowns.

McMillan is a dynamic threat. The Cowboys' defense has given up explosive plays almost at will after trading All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. This could enable the No. 8 pick to find the end zone at long last, and maybe not just once.

Panthers' defense holds Cowboys' offense under 20 points

This could arguably be the boldest prediction of the loss, which is saying something. Despite the defense's struggles, Dallas' offense remains among the league's most potent. This is all the more impressive when one considers that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been missing for several weeks.

Dak Prescott is playing at an NFL MVP level. George Pickens is a big play waiting to happen. Javonte Williams is running the football like he's back in college at North Carolina, and Jake Ferguson is an impressive pass-catching tight end. At the same time, the Panthers' defense is progressing well enough to be competitive if there are no weak links.