3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers defeat vs. Chiefs in Week 12
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
This has nothing to do with Ja'Tavion Sanders' production. The rookie tight end looked on course for arguably the best statistical performance of his professional career so far against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, he was dealt a cruel blow at the worst possible time.
Sanders took a heavy hit after the catch late in the first half and landed on his head. It was a scary incident that resulted in lengthy treatment before he was carted off. A trip to the hospital followed with a neck issue, which was a body blow to the player's rising momentum in recent weeks.
The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft was discharged and returned to the stadium. What this means for Sanders' status moving forward is up for debate, but it could have been a lot worse looking at the violent collision.
Carolina has a long-term plan in place for Sanders. He's proven capable of being a real asset in the passing game and his chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young is growing with every passing week. That said, taking things with extreme precaution is essential following this unfortunate setback.
Winner No. 3
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young is coming of age before our eyes. It's been a long road to this point despite this being the quarterback's second season. But his determination and growing confidence are making believers of even the harshest critics.
Young performed well in the three games before Carolina's bye week. Going up against the exceptional Chiefs' defense was a different test entirely. One that the former No. 1 overall selection passed with flying colors.
The signal caller was superb throughout. Young's will to win and fearless mindset going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes was incredibly encouraging. This was the most assured he's looked since entering the NFL, especially given the standard of opposition he faced.
It wasn't enough for the Panthers to secure a shocking victory after they were undone on the final play. However, even head coach Dave Canales acknowledged that this is Young's team until further notice.
If the same trend continues and Young's positive outlook grows further over the next six games, the Panthers would be wise to build around the Heisman Trophy winner in 2025. Not many had that on their bingo cards after his Week 3 benching in favor of Andy Dalton.