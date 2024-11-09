4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 10 vs. the NY Giants
By Luke Gray
There’s a small air of optimism around the Carolina Panthers. The return of
Bryce Young has given fans a potential view into what could be the future. As stands, the Panthers currently have three offensive starters who are rookies. With running back Jonathon Brooks set to enter the fray, the long-term outlook is bright.
Dave Canales finally named Young the starter for Week 10 on Wednesday. However, he would not commit to the former Alabama star for the remainder of the season, suggesting it was a week-to-week scenario. General manager Dan Morgan's comments following the trade deadline suggested that the signal-caller would have a legitimate opportunity to prove himself. Mixed messaging, of course, but the No. 1 pick in 2023 must deliver regardless.
This represents another winnable game for the Panthers. The New York Giants have been one of the league's basement-dweller franchises, coinciding with the selection of quarterback Daniel Jones. There will be a very familiar face opposite, with former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns facing his old team.
The Panthers will be looking for a win. They have a rough stretch of games after the bye week, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles. This raises the stakes enormously in Week 10.
This will be the team's only opportunity to showcase their skills on a national scale after not securing a primetime contest in 2024. That's a damning indictment on David Tepper, but last weekend versus the New Orleans Saints showed there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
Without further ado, let’s get into four bold predictions for Carolina's international game in Germany.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 10 vs. the NY Giants
Carolina Panthers gain 5+ sacks
Predicting this defensive line to do anything of note is certainly bold, but they showed glimpses of promise against the Saints. While it’s important to note this was a New Orleans offense decimated by injuries, they got stops when needed and even generated some pressure for good measure.
The Panthers have notched up just 10 sacks through nine games. Only the Atlanta Falcons have fewer. The Giants lead the league with 35. But we have seen the Panthers start to get to the quarterback more regularly over the past few contests.
There’s also the potential debut of D.J. Wonnum. He was the first edge rusher signed this offseason to replace Brian Burns but had his debut delayed by quad surgery which developed into blood clots. Canales hinted at the possibility of the player taking the field at the Allianz Arena.
This Panthers' defensive line will have the opportunity to pressure Daniel Jones. New York is missing star left tackle Andrew Thomas and has allowed 28 sacks so far this season, which is the sixth most across the league.