4 Panthers deals the front office must finish before it’s too late

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for arguably their most crucial contest since Super Bowl 50. Everything is on the line in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and head coach Dave Canales' squad is starting the playoffs early in a win-or-go-home scenario.

It's encouraging to see the Panthers in this sort of position. The strides being made under Canales' leadership are immensely encouraging. It's not consistent enough yet, but another strong offseason from general manager Dan Morgan on the recruitment side might be sufficient for this upstart organization to return among the contenders.

Not everyone will come along for the ride, but some have undoubtedly improved their chances of securing an extended stay. With this in mind, here are four deals Morgan must resolve successfully by the end of the 2025 campaign.

Carolina Panthers deals the front office must finish before it’s too late

Jalen Coker - WR

The Panthers have once again seen some promising flashes from wide receiver Jalen Coker this season. An early injury dented his progress, but it's hard not to be impressed by the way he's applied himself over the second half of 2025.

Coker is comfortably the team's No. 2 wideout, which is a damning indictment of Xavier Legette's growth. The Holy Cross product is also an early restricted free agent, so getting something worked out should be relatively straightforward for Morgan.

Ikem Ekwonu - OT

The Panthers have made no secret of their desire to secure Ikem Ekwonu to a long-term commitment in advance. Carolina's starting left tackle continues to show impressive development, especially in pass protection. There are lapses against more explosive edge rushers, but his overall efforts this season represent a positive step forward.

Ekwonu's extension won't be cheap. But when it's all said and done, dependable blindside protectors are hard to find.

Sam Martin - P

Morgan knew Sam Martin well from their time together on the Buffalo Bills. There was complete faith in his ability to become an upgrade at the position, and the veteran proved Carolina's front-office leader correct from pretty early on.

Martin has been an absolute revelation, often pinning opponents deep and flipping the field with supreme efficiency. He's not getting any younger, but another new deal should be on the table if the punter wants to continue with his playing career.

Christian Rozeboom - LB

When Josey Jewell was surprisingly released after tests revealed he was still dealing with concussion symptoms, free-agent signing Christian Rozeboom was thrust into a starting role. The initial learning curve was steep, but a slight shift in responsibilities led to a rise in his influence.

The Panthers removed the green dot from Rozeboom, allowing him to play more instinctively, and his production increased significantly. It wouldn't be surprising to see another new deal arrive, although that could depend on whether defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero sticks around.