4 Panthers players who could finally reward Dave Canales' patience in 2026

The Carolina Panthers are running a developmental program under head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. They are almost stubbornly convinced that everyone they sign or draft can fulfill their promise, even when fans hold a different opinion.

This faith doesn't come with any complacency.

The Panthers are constantly evaluating. They have high stakes attached next season after winning the NFC South. Morgan's moves throughout the offseason indicate Carolina believes it can contend. But for some, this is the time to turn things up a notch.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could finally reward Canales' patience in 2026.

Carolina Panthers players set for bigger and better things in 2026

Jonathon Brooks - RB

The only way is up for Jonathon Brooks. He's missed the best part of two seasons with consecutive torn ACLs on the same knee. After another grueling rehabilitation period, the running back has returned to the practice field and is ready to make a bigger impression.

Brooks looks explosive and dynamic. His quickness and short-area burst don't seem to have regressed. The former Texas standout is being brought along gradually, but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel.

Trevin Wallace - LB

The Panthers' linebacking corps received a significant boost with the signing of Devin Lloyd. He's got the experience and is coming off a second-team All-Pro campaign. This will not only help on the field, but it should also give Trevin Wallace the platform needed for improved fortunes.

Wallace has struggled to find the consistency needed so far. There wasn't much help alongside him over the last two seasons, but the former Kentucky star has no excuses this time around after the Panthers pulled off a huge coup by landing Lloyd in free agency.

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

Carolina took a big leap of faith this offseason. Most fans were expecting movement at the tight end position, but Morgan held firm. The Panthers still believe there is untapped potential in the options available, which represents a gamble that could legitimately go either way.

It's now or never for Ja'Tavion Sanders. He was projected for a breakout that never materialized last season. Injuries dented his momentum, but massive improvements are needed to avoid Carolina prioritizing this group once again in 2026.

Isaiah Simmons - LB/S

When most of the league had written Isaiah Simmons off as a first-round draft bust, the Panthers thought there was something left to salvage. After some impressive special-teams flashes during the 2025 season, Carolina saw enough to give him another one-year deal.

This was the vote of confidence Simmons was looking for. The Clemson product is looking to make an impression, and the Panthers are hinting at a bigger role in 2026. It's an encouraging development, but now is the time for his unique athleticism to become something more.