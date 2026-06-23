4 Panthers secret weapons who could become household names in 2026

The Carolina Panthers built their model on the right blend of youth and experience. Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan are overseeing some encouraging improvements, but more will be needed to take the next step.

It's all hands on deck for the Panthers. They want to go from an eight-win NFC South championship triumph to a legitimate Super Bowl challenger. Morgan believes they are close, but it's the hardest challenge of all.

The Panthers need their franchise cornerstones to perform well throughout the campaign. Canales also needs some surprises to emerge, which will only improve their chances of successfully defending the division title.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers secret weapons who could become household names in 2026.

Secret weapons the Carolina Panthers look set to unleash in 2026

Jonathon Brooks - RB

There is an enormous amount of excitement around Jonathon Brooks' return. The running back has been seldom seen for the best part of two years, thanks to ACL tears on the same knee. Things look more promising this time around, and a prominent role could be in his immediate future if there are no more setbacks.

Brooks hasn't lost any of his quickness or dynamism, at least based on reports from early workouts. The Panthers will proceed with extreme caution, but the Texas product could be a game-changer in no uncertain terms.

Princely Umanmielen - OLB

Carolina's edge rushing room received a significant boost with the signing of Jaelan Phillips this offseason. But if they want to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, it must be a collective effort.

Much more is expected of Nic Scourton in Year 2 of his professional career. The same goes for Princely Umanmielen, whose explosiveness and quick closing speed could see him evolve into a highly productive option with some extra technical refinement.

Chris Brazzell II - WR

The Panthers needed a field-stretcher in the wide receiver room. They got a stroke of good fortune when Chris Brazzell II fell into their laps at No. 83 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Carolina will bring the first-year pro along gradually, but he's got the physical attributes to accumulate his fair share of targets.

Brazell is behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in the pecking order. But some experts are predicting him to jump ahead of Xavier Legette on the depth chart in short order.

Corey Thornton - CB

After winning the starting nickel cornerback job in 2025, Corey Thornton's rookie campaign was cruelly cut short by injury. He's back to full health now, and a hugely impressive offseason so far has him primed for an important role in Ejiro Evero's defense.

Thornton has the size, strength, and fluid movements to make a considerable difference. The undrafted free agent is eager to make up for some lost time, and any teams looking to exploit him as a weak link are in for a rude awakening.