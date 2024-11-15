4 defensive prospects Carolina Panthers must consider in the 2025 NFL Draft
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers are still a very bad team that should have their eyes on the 2025 NFL Draft, even if the last two weeks have brought two victories against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. The team has a pulse, but the eyes of those in power remain fixed firmly on improving for the future.
While Bryce Young and the offense are still full of question marks, the defense is the biggest problem facing this roster. Ejiro Evero's unit has been smoked this season. It isn't hyperbolic to declare them the worst overall unit in the league due to their lack of overall talent.
The Panthers may not be as willing to move off Young as they previously indicated. If that is the path they end up going down, Carolina will have a golden opportunity to select one of these four players and begin their brand-new defensive turnaround.
4 defensive prospects Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025 NFL Draft
4. LB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia
After LSU's Harold Perkins suffered an injury, Jalon Walker has become the top linebacker in this class. A hybrid defender with great speed and a ferocious disposition when tackling in open space, the Georgia prospect and Trevin Wallace could be good enough to lock down the defensive second-level for the next half-decade.
3. EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
While James Pearce Jr. has largely been surpassed by Penn State's Abdul Carter for the title of top pass rusher, his improvements as a run defender coupled with ballistic speed off the edge and some refined technique make him a first-round lock.
Jadeveon Clowney is aging and the jury is still out on D.J. Wonnum despite his impressive debut in Week 10. This would give Pearce a path to instant playing time and impactful snaps.
2. CB Will Johnson, Michigan
In terms of purely being a cover cornerback who can lock down wide receivers, Will Johnson is without a doubt the best player at his position. A 6-foot-2 presence with aggressiveness in man coverage, long arms, and quality ball skills, the Michigan standout is a Day 1 starter in the pros.
Even with Mike Jackson Sr. emerging following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks, Johnson and Jaycee Horn would be a hellacious tandem.
1. CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Carolina may need to lose out to land Travis Hunter, but he is worth tanking for.
While Hunter is such an amazing athlete that he could play both ways (within reason) in the NFL, he will be a cornerback first and foremost. His ball skills, speed, and man coverage skills are already elite. Even if the Panthers keep Evero's zone-heavy scheme, the Colorado phenom is a cornerstone piece you build around.