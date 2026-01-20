4 draft risers the Panthers can't ignore from Indiana’s stunning title run

Indiana's fairytale run to the college football national championship was a breath of fresh air. The perennial struggler has come to life under head coach Curt Cignetti, who brought a new level of professionalism and purpose sorely lacking previously.

The Hoosiers clinched the triumph with a superb victory over the Miami Hurricanes. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who's going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, came through in the clutch. And the program's incredible rise to prominence is unlikely to go unnoticed by teams across the league as they head into the all-important evaluation process.

With this in mind, here are four Indiana prospects the Carolina Panthers can't ignore with eight selections at general manager Dan Morgan's disposal.

Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers must consider from Indiana's fairytale championship triumph

Omar Cooper Jr. - WR

Even though the Panthers have a 1-2 punch at wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, the lack of growth being displayed by Xavier Legette gives Morgan a tough decision to make. Does he keep faith with the South Carolina product or look for alternatives?

If it's the latter, someone like Omar Cooper Jr. should come under the microscope. He knows how to work the short-to-intermediate areas of the field well, and his elusiveness after the catch is something the Panthers don't have right now.

Carter Smith - OT

The Panthers have a new need on the edge of their protection in front of Bryce Young. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu ruptured his patellar tendon in Carolina's heartbreaking playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, meaning he'll miss most or all of the 2025 campaign.

Carter Smith may be lacking NFL-caliber length, but his pass protection was nothing short of exceptional throughout the Hoosiers' run to the college football national championship. He's projected as a top 50 pick, so the Panthers may need to be aggressive to secure his services in this scenario.

Mikail Kamara - DE

Morgan made no secret of his desire to find more explosive edge rushers this offseason. Drafting Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen last year will not prevent the front-office leader from spending more draft capital on the position for a more sustainable future.

Mikail Kamara may be a little undersized for the NFL at 6-foot-1, but his explosiveness off the snap and his ability to create leverage effortlessly make him an intriguing prospect who'll generate real interest during the pre-draft process.

Pat Coogan - C

With Cade Mays and Austin Corbett both out of contract this offseason, the Panthers may not keep both around. Much will depend on what Carolina is willing to pay, but it may be worth Morgan's while to find a developmental backup who can become a starting center over time.

Pat Coogan is tough, dependable, and athletic. Once the Panthers fill other needs, he's worth a look early on Day 3.