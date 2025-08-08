4 Panthers on the hot seat entering preseason opener against the Browns

Business is picking up for the Carolina Panthers. We are almost three weeks into training camp. The first joint practice is in the books. And now, head coach Dave Canales' squad embarks on its opening preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

The game comes with intrigue, and not just because rookie signal-caller Shedeur Sanders is starting for the opposition.

Canales revealed that the Panthers' starting units will play around 10-12 snaps depending on how things go. This means fans at Bank of America Stadium will get to see the growing connection between quarterback Bryce Young and rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in a typical NFL game-day setting for the first time.

Once the established figures bow out, attention turns to those on the fringes looking to stake a claim. And the best way to enhance their chances is by showing out with the spotlight glaring.

Some will thrive. Others will fall by the wayside. On this topic, here are four Panthers players on the hot seat entering their preseason curtain-raiser versus the Browns.

Panthers players on the hot seat entering preseason opener against the Browns

Raheem Blackshear - RB

The Panthers made some big changes to their running back room this offseason. Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne joined Chuba Hubbard, with Miles Sanders being made surplus to requirements. Raheem Blackshear got another one-year deal, but he's lower down the pecking order than ever.

Blackshear needs to make every carry count when opportunities arise. Shining in the return game will also help enormously.

Bam Martin-Scott - LB

It's been an impressive start to life in Carolina for undrafted linebacker Bam Martin-Scott. He's made a positive impression, transitioning well to force his way into roster contention. But if he cannot maintain these standards in the preseason, it'll be for nothing.

If Martin-Scott continues to show the required consistency, there is an opening at the defensive second level after Josey Jewell's release.

Ryan Fitzgerald - PK

After a rollercoaster summer with plenty of ups and downs, undrafted kicker Ryan Fitzgerald gets the opportunity to showcase what he could potentially bring to a competitive setting in the preseason.

Fitzgerald is losing ground in the kicking battle with Matthew Wright. It's not over yet, but nothing but supreme consistency and flawless composure will do from now on.

Jaden Crumedy - DL

It was almost a redshirt year for defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy as a rookie. The former sixth-round pick dealt with some injury issues and couldn't truly establish himself after that. Carolina made some outstanding additions to the trenches this offseason, so the pressure is on to produce the goods.

Crumedy should get plenty of work in the preseason. How he performs will go a long way toward determining his outlook.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis