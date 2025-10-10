4 Panthers players fans still can’t figure out through five games

The Carolina Panthers have been a tough assessment throughout the opening five games of the 2025 season. They've had some outstanding moments, but this team remains wildly unpredictable. Unless it changes, head coach Dave Canales' squad is only going to go so far.

Carolina is still displaying the correct resolve. One only has to look at their stunning fightback against the Miami Dolphins to see that. But until Canales finds a way to maintain high standards throughout games (and seasons), it's going to be a rollercoaster for the team's long-suffering support.

And for these four Panthers players, fans are still trying to figure them out after five contests in 2025.

Panthers players that fans still can’t figure out through five games

Tommy Tremble - TE

The Panthers gave Tommy Tremble a new deal before free agency. His summer was hindered by a back issue that required surgery, but he's begun to flash his typical capabilities as a blocker with Ja'Tavion Sanders out of the lineup.

Flashing for someone in their fifth season isn't really going to cut it anymore. Tremble has all the athleticism in the world, but fans have no clue whether he can become a complete package or be restricted to becoming a blocking specialist.

Xavier Legette - WR

His touchdown against the Miami Dolphins was a massive confidence boost at the perfect time. However, it hasn't done much to shift Xavier Legette's long-term outlook one way or another.

The wide receiver needs to become more consistent. Legette has the physical tools, but something has been amiss throughout his career to date. That makes projecting his future role sketchy until further notice.

Trevin Wallace - LB

Despite turning in his best performance of the campaign in Week 5, second-year linebacker Trevin Wallace remains an enigma. He's getting a prolonged look from a starting role, but one good performance doesn't change what occurred beforehand.

Unless the 2024 third-round pick can be more productive, especially in his run fits and in coverage, he might be nothing more than a rotational piece long-term. But it's too early to say for sure right now.

Bryce Young - QB

This is the biggest question of all. Can Bryce Young become the franchise-caliber quarterback Carolina desperately needs? Or will his flaws eventually become the player's undoing?

Young is still fighting to be great. He has the full support of coaches and teammates. There are times when he looks elite. It's the turnovers that are killing the Panthers, often leaving them with significant deficits to overcome in games.

They got away with it against the Dolphins, but it's not sustainable. Nobody will know that more than Young, so stringing efficient outings together is the next challenge.