4 Panthers quiet heroes proving heart doesn’t need headlines

Even though the Carolina Panthers have just two wins to show for their efforts this season, there is confidence among the fan base that things are slowly coming together. It's far from perfect just yet, but their memorable comeback against the Miami Dolphins proved that this team is going to fight right until the end.

It's been a collective effort so far. The Panthers have dealt with their fair share of injuries to start the campaign. Dave Canales and his staff have made adjustments, but it's taking time for everything to fall into place.

All hope is not lost just yet. Even so, if the Panthers want to build on their success and consistently compete more effectively, putting together more complete performances is essential.

Some are gaining more hype than others. However, these quiet heroes in Carolina are proving that you don't need headlines to show heart.

Panthers quiet heroes proving heart doesn’t need headlines

Tre'von Moehrig - S

Safeties don't get much love in the media. But the contribution made by Tre'von Moehrig through the first five weeks cannot be seen as anything other than positive for the Panthers.

Moehrig's been as advertised. The free-agent signing has provided an assured presence against the run, doing his best work at the second level. There are some flaws in coverage, but nothing that is overly concerning at this time.

A'Shawn Robinson - DL

The Panthers' defensive front has been a pleasant surprise this season so far. It was a complete embarrassment last time around, but the additions made, the return of Derrick Brown, and some subtle tweaks have helped tip the scales in their favor.

Moving A'Shawn Robinson to the nose tackle spot is right up there with the best decisions Carolina's made in 2025. He's a brute force as the anchor, clogging up space for others to work while also pushing the pile effectively to collapse the pocket.

Ryan Fitzgerald - PK

There was a time earlier in the summer when it looked like Ryan Fitzgerald would not make it with the Panthers. The coaching staff stuck with the undrafted rookie kicker through his turbulent early spell, and they have been rewarded handsomely.

Fitzgerald is making 87.5 percent of his field goals, but he's been flawless in recent weeks. His extra point percentage stands at 90.0, and his kickoff style has occasionally caused complete confusion. After years of trying to find consistency at the kicking spot, it seems Carolina might have a guy.

Taylor Moton - OT

There isn't much national recognition for Taylor Moton, despite his consistent and durable performances since being drafted. But make no mistake, his importance to the Panthers' chances in 2025 and beyond cannot be overstated.

Moton's been outstanding at the right tackle spot this season. His pass protection is on point, and his crushing blocking on running plays has stood out considerably. In a season bringing more questions than answers for the Panthers, the veteran edge enforcer remains a rock to lean on.