Panthers' assistant fans barely knew is becoming a difference-maker

Nobody is getting too carried away, but the Carolina Panthers are still fighting. Their dramatic victory over the Miami Dolphins leaves them at 2-3 through five weeks. Not exactly ideal, but it looks a lot better than 1-4.

A lot of hard work lies ahead. Nothing is perfect, and significant improvements are needed if the Panthers want to meet raised expectations. However, there is one position group that is rapidly emerging as a real bright spot amid another rollercoaster campaign.

And one assistant going completely under the radar is masterminding these enhancements.

Todd Wash has masterminded Carolina Panthers' defensive line turnaround

The Panthers' much-maligned defensive front looks like a legitimate force this season. They are markedly better against the run, which wasn't a particularly high bar to aim for. They are generating pressure when opportunities arise. The acquisitions made by general manager Dan Morgan have helped, but they needed to be coached into a cohesive unit.

Step forward, Todd Wash.

The no-nonsense defensive line coach came over with Ejiro Evero in 2023. He's an experienced figure who demands nothing but excellence from his players. The returns weren't great last time out, but he's got his unit humming right now.

Of course, getting Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown back from injury was a huge help. The Panthers lost their talisman after just one game in 2024, and things completely unraveled from that point on. Wash is molding the group around the Auburn product, and Carolina's decision to switch A'Shawn Robinson to the nose tackle spot is also reaping significant rewards.

Robinson is excelling as the team's anchor. It's been a while since he occupied this spot, but Wash's exceptional coaching got him up to speed quickly. Even with free-agent signing Tershawn Wharton missing time, complications have been minimal thanks to the seamless adjustment of Bobby Brown III.

Wash's work to bring along rookie fifth-rounder Cam Jackson shouldn't go unnoticed. The Panthers have taken their time with the No. 140 overall selection, working on his technical flaws and improving his timing off the snap. Although it's been a small sample size so far, the progress compared to his college exploits is notable.

Carolina took a significant risk by keeping Evero and his staff around after such an embarrassing 2024 campaign. Things are progressing encouragingly, and Wash's ability to get the most out of his enhanced defensive line group is one of the big reasons why.

The Panthers are lucky to have Wash. He's a players' coach, and it's no surprise to see his methods bear fruit once the correct reinforcements were acquired.