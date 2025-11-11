4 quarterbacks the Panthers could draft to pressure Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are in an interesting spot as the 2025 season pushes into its second half.

There have been flashes from Bryce Young — some good, some average, some poor — but with a 5-5 record and the No. 16 overall pick in hand entering Week 11, Carolina’s front office could, and should, at least explore what the 2026 NFL Draft has to offer at quarterback with the Alabama product now in Year 3.

Even if Young remains the starter into next season, there’s a clear argument for adding legitimate competition in the room — someone who can push him, stabilize the depth chart, and give the franchise an insurance plan.

At the top of the class, it appears Alabama’s Ty Simpson or Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza are most likely to come off the board first, with Oregon’s Dante Moore trending toward returning to school. But for Carolina, sitting in the middle of the first round and still needing talent across the roster, a more strategic play could come on Day 2 or Day 3.

Here are four quarterbacks Panthers fans should know as the team begins shaping its 2026 plans.

Quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could draft to mold behind Bryce Young

John Mateer, Oklahoma

A Washington State transfer now thriving in Norman, John Mateer has drawn scouts' attention for his dual-threat ability and willingness to deliver inside the chaos under center.

Matier can win both ways — by ripping quick throws into tight windows or by extending plays and making defenders miss in space. He’s decisive on zone reads and comfortable throwing on the move, traits that would mesh well with Carolina’s current scheme.

If the Panthers opt not to spend top-50 capital on a quarterback but still want legitimate competition for Young, Mateer is a name to circle. He’s the type of mid-round pick who could energize a locker room and quietly work his way into a bigger opportunity.

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Few passers in the class have improved more as the season has progressed than Brendan Sorsby.

A player who wants to win inside of structure before ever making plays beyond the tackle box, Sorsby dissects the middle of the field with confidence, showing an ability to manipulate safeties and layer throws over linebackers, and his vertical touch has also taken a leap. He’s also looked more comfortable attacking tight coverage windows downfield.

Combine that with a sturdy frame and gritty pocket demeanor, and you have a quarterback who plays with an edge.

Sorsby is the kind of player no one wants behind them on the depth chart — relentless, competitive, and unafraid to compete his backside off for snaps. If Carolina wants a quarterback who embodies toughness and accountability, he fits the bill.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

From Division II Ferris State to the SEC, Trinidad Chambliss has one of the more fascinating journeys in college football. At Ole Miss, he’s showcased elite athleticism — arguably among the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country — while continuing to refine his mechanics and decision-making within Lane Kiffin's offense.

Chambliss isn’t yet a finished product as a passer, but the tools are tantalizing. He’s explosive in space, delivers with easy velocity, and can stress defenses horizontally and vertically. On Day 3, when teams are searching for developmental upside, he will draw attention.

Darian Mensah, Duke

Quietly, Darian Mensah has been one of the country's breakout stars. The redshirt sophomore has shown enough this year to put himself firmly on the radar of NFL evaluators, even if he ultimately returns to school.

He's comfortable winning from the pocket, showing anticipation and accuracy between the numbers, and when structure breaks down, he can create off-platform and still deliver strikes downfield. Mensah is not the loudest name in the class, but scouts love his poise, feel, and processing speed — qualities that tend to translate well to the pros.

If he declares, Mensah could easily rise into the early Day 3 mix, or higher.

The Panthers don’t have to give up on Young, but they do need to give themselves options. With a range of quarterbacks offering different skill sets and developmental arcs, Carolina’s scouting department will have plenty of paths to explore as they chart a course toward 2026 and beyond.