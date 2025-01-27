5 best decisions Dave Canales made in year one as Carolina Panthers head coach

Making Chuba Hubbard a focal point

Dave Canales made his intentions clear when becoming Carolina Panthers head coach. He wanted to be stubborn running the football and establish an identity of physical aggressiveness from the outset.

This wasn't easy considering the Panthers were playing from behind more often than not over the first half of 2024. Once Canales decided to make Chuba Hubbard a genuine focal point, it didn't take long for improvements to arrive.

Hubbard's story is refreshing. He went from a poor rookie campaign to a core foundational piece for the future. Canales lauded the former fourth-round pick for his emerging leadership and tone-setting work ethic throughout the offseason. When he got the necessary workload, the Oklahoma State product thrived.

Canales gradually leaned on Hubbard more as the season went on. His momentum built and his confidence increased. He emerged as one of the league's most productive runners under the coach's guidance.

This left general manager Dan Morgan convinced enough in Hubbard to give him a four-year extension — a decision that looked even better when second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks suffered another torn ACL that is expected to keep him out until 2026. Canales got more out of the backfield threat than most anticipated, and things could look even better next season with schematic stability.

Sticking to his principles

The Panthers were 1-7 once upon a time this season. Questions were being asked about whether Dave Canales was the right man for the job. The team had supreme confidence in his capabilities, but some analysts wondered if the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator was out of his depth.

Canales remained a beacon of positivity amid the doom and gloom. While most first-year head coaches would have panicked and altered their approach with pressure building. He decided to stick to his principles instead.

It took time, but this paid off over the second half of 2024. The Panthers were more effective, especially on offense. They were competitive versus some legitimate Super Bowl challengers and got themselves to five wins. This represented the biggest sign yet that Canales' unrelenting methods were starting to bear fruit.

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen commended Canales' unwavering belief in his ethos. This stability and poise in the chaos left its mark on the locker room. It kept standards high and effort at maximum levels. And the improved performances spoke for themselves.

For Canales to adopt this stern resolve in the face of adversity — especially given team owner David Tepper's trigger-happy firings since taking control of the franchise — was a recipe for success. And the billionaire hedge fund manager might have gotten a head coaching hire right at long last.