5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions after the team's 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard gains 1,400 rushing yards
Chuba Hubbard has been a revelation this season. The Carolina Panthers were counting on the running back to set the tone amid the chaos behind a much-improved offensive line. To say he answered the call would be a huge understatement.
Hubbard's been running with a purpose and explosiveness that's hard not to love. The former fourth-round pick has emerged from an afterthought into a core foundational piece quickly. This is something recognized by the front office, who rewarded the player accordingly with a new four-year extension.
The fact Hubbard followed this up with the finest performance of his professional career against the New York Giants spoke volumes. This is a player who takes nothing for granted. Getting paid was great, but that won't be his crowning glory.
The Oklahoma State product is currently on 818 rushing yards on the season. Hubbard has the 1,000-yard milestone in his sights for the first time. The return of rookie second-rounder Jonathon Brooks could impact his numbers, but there's nothing to suggest he cannot far exceed the four-figure total based on his production so far.
Bryce Young earns 2025 starting spot
This was not a bold prediction for Bryce Young before the season. But make no mistake, it's the best-case scenario for the second-year quarterback right now.
Young's responded well to being benched after Week 2. The signal-caller didn't spend much time feeling sorry for himself or wallowing in self-entitlement. He got his head down, focused on being a good teammate, and built confidence back gradually behind the scenes in readiness for his next opportunity.
The difference in Young since his reintroduction into the starting lineup is notable. His poise in the pocket is much improved. He's making smarter decisions and coming through in crucial moments more often than not. The Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama looks the part, something that left head coach Dave Canales with no option other than to start him once again after the bye.
Canales is making it a week-to-week situation, which is providing a sense of urgency and ensuring complacency doesn't become an issue. That's not ideal for Young, but he can do his chances of another shot in 2025 the world of good by coming through a testing series of games after the bye relatively unscathed.