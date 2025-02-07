5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering pivotal 2025 offseason

There is an opportunity awaiting the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Head coach Dave Canales made some encouraging strides over the second half of the season. Building on this positivity is the next challenge awaiting those in power.

The Panthers are no longer the league's laughingstock. They won back respectability around the league and were competitive versus some elite-level teams. They didn't win them all, but Canales' men were more than a match for most down the stretch.

Canales deserves credit for the way he went about his business. There was no panic or doubting his methods. The unwavering confidence and boundless enthusiasm helped turn the tide. He won respect by benching Bryce Young, allowing the signal-caller to breathe behind the scenes and regain confidence. Something that brought a positive response from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Analysts are already tipping the Panthers to be a potential NFC South winner or wild-card team next season. For that to happen, everything must go right in the coming months before the time to resume football activities begins.

An enthralling few months await. Let's take a look at five Panthers on the hot seat (for differing reasons) entering a pivotal 2025 offseason.

Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering 2025 offseason

Brandt Tilis

There is no threat on Brandt Tilis' job, of course. However, the salary-cap guru is under immense pressure to work his magic and put the Carolina Panthers in the best-possible position to make improvements.

Tilis came into the franchise to work alongside Dan Morgan last year. He gained a formidable reputation in league circles for his outstanding contribution to the Kansas City Chiefs behind the scenes. Doing the same in Carolina was a difficult task, but he put the franchise on sounder footing long-term.

There isn't much spare cash to throw around right now. The Panthers are projected to have $20.87 million in available cap space with 54 players under contract. Not the worst position, but not the best either.

This is why Tilis was acquired — probably at great expense to team owner David Tepper. There is more flexibility in 2026 with $150.21 million in available financial resources. But early releases, extensions, and restructures can get this year's number up too.

If Tilis accomplishes this and the Panthers progress this offseason, one couldn't dismiss some general manager interviews coming his way during the 2026 cycle.