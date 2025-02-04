5 Panthers (past or present) who could reunite with Steve Wilks on the NY Jets

Shaq Thompson - Carolina Panthers LB

Shaq Thompson and Steve Wilks are cut from the same cloth. They were deeply rooted in the team's Keep Pounding mantra that was lost once upon a time. The veteran linebacker was the biggest supporter of his ex-coach, getting everyone to buy in and spearhead a mini-renaissance along the way.

Thompson didn't get his wish, which was frustrating. But could a situation emerge where the former first-round pick out of Washington links back up with Wilks at some stage during the offseason?

There is the small matter of Thompson's recent injury to consider. He broke his fibula early in the 2023 campaign. This was followed by a torn Achilles in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers this season to further compound the player's misery.

Although Thompson remains a respected leader in the locker room and feels like he has a lot of good football left, Dan Morgan is running the football operation with no sentiment attached. If something cannot be worked out and the second-level presence tests the market, the Jets seem like a realistic destination despite the presence of C.J. Mosley.

Adding another productive veteran to this talented defense would be advantageous. This previous familiarity could help Wilks install his ethos into a new group of players looking to be inspired.

Jeremy Chinn - Former Carolina Panthers S

Jeremy Chinn cut a frustrated figure last season. The explosive defensive weapon became an afterthought within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense. It was a quick fall from grace that eventually saw the player and Carolina go their separate ways this offseason.

Chinn turned down more money from the Pittsburgh Steelers to join the Washington Commanders. He felt like Dan Quinn's scheme and his accomplished player development was the best place to galvanize his career. That was the right call.

The former second-round pick looked like the player who took Carolina and the NFL by storm in 2020. He was instinctive and dynamic, impacting proceedings in all phases. Chinn became an integral part of Washington's defense during a memorable campaign that saw them win 12 regular-season games and reach the NFC Championship.

The Commanders will probably make Chinn an offer to stay. But if something cannot be agreed upon before free agency hits, the Jets and Steve Wilks could be among the first to place a call in his direction.

Chinn, like many others, was highly complimentary of Wilks for his work as defensive backs coach and interim head coach in Carolina. The standout safety would get a glowing recommendation if the Jets got the chance to sign him.

