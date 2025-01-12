5 Carolina Panthers players who robbed the team blind in 2024

Despite the Carolina Panthers securing another losing record and a top-10 draft pick, the team's long-suffering fanbase is not their typically pessimistic selves. There is real hope for the future under general manager Dan Morgan and Dave Canales. It's been a long time since fans could say that.

The Panthers won five games in 2024. They got off to an abysmal start and were fighting an uphill battle over the second half of the season. However, they managed to show resolve and Canales' unrivaled enthusiasm started to have a positive impact on his squad.

Carolina was competitive versus some legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They picked up four more triumphs. There was more confidence and execution on offense. This was thanks to quarterback Bryce Young's incredible resurgence after being down and out following his Week 3 benching.

With another strong offseason on the recruitment side, the Panthers could be a team to watch next season. They are no longer the league's laughingstock and won back respect around the NFL. That represents a solid foundation to build after years of decay under David Tepper's ownership.

That is a genuine positive amid the constant doom and gloom, but it wasn't good news for everybody. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who robbed the team blind in 2024.

Carolina Panthers players who robbed the team blind in 2024

Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S

The Carolina Panthers released veteran safety Vonn Bell after one season with the franchise. This raised a few eyebrows, but general manager Dan Morgan thought taking a short-term financial hit now would benefit the organization long-term.

Ejiro Evero identified Jordan Fuller as the perfect replacement. He'd worked with the defensive back previously during their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. His encouraging recent form and emerging leadership left hope that he could form a productive partnership on the back end with Xavier Woods.

This didn't come to fruition. Fuller struggled early on before going to injured reserve. Things didn't get any better upon his return to the lineup. The emergence of undrafted free agent Demani Richardson made him a healthy scratch more often than not down the stretch.

With Fuller and Woods out of contract this offseason, the Panthers will never get a better opportunity to hit the reset button with their safety options. Expect Morgan to address this need as a matter of urgency during free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.