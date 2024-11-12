5 Carolina Panthers unsung heroes at the team's 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers managed to secure some much-needed momentum before their bye week. Whether that amounts to anything more once head coach Dave Canales' men return from their extended rest period is another matter.
When all hope seemed lost for the Panthers, they managed to rack up two straight victories over the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. Things aren't great with the team languishing at 3-7, but there are signs of life at long last. And after so much ridicule from the national media, people are starting to look at this perennial bottom feeder a little differently.
Canales can take heart from the fact his methods are starting to bear fruit. It's not been easy, especially considering the injury issues and lack of sustainable depth across the roster. At the same time, nobody dropped their heads and everyone maintained the correct focus in the face of ongoing adversity.
It'll be fascinating to see if more improvements arrive with the schedule getting tougher at the bye. There's nothing to suggest a couple more wins couldn't arrive, which will only strengthen general manager Dan Morgan's position heading into another pivotal offseason for the franchise in 2025.
That's for the future. For now, here are five Panthers unsung heroes at the team's 2024 bye week.
Carolina Panthers unsung heroes at the 2024 bye week
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Fans were disappointed when Jalen Coker was sacrificed for waiver wire claims after final cuts around the league. Fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, the wide receiver's encouraging offseason went unnoticed and he made it back onto the practice squad.
It wasn't long before Coker got a shot. The undrafted free agent's smooth route running and assured hands were too good for Carolina's offensive staff to ignore. He's seized the opportunity in no uncertain terms.
The numbers aren't mind-blowing, but nobody expected them to be. Coker is doing the little things well, securing difficult catches under pressure, and creating separation from the slot with ease. There is a youth movement unfolding on offense. He's a big part of it.
Coker is No. 2 in receiving yards behind Xavier Legette after Diontae Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. He's growing in stature and maximizing targets. If the same trend continues after the bye week, expect the Holy Cross prospect to cement his status as a big part of the team's plans moving forward.