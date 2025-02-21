5 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

The Carolina Panthers have plenty of needs heading into the offseason. Dan Morgan has a lot of hard work ahead in pursuit of building on the positive momentum accumulated over the second half of 2024.

One overlooked need is somewhat disappointing but must be addressed. That is the running back options at head coach Dave Canales' disposal.

Chuba Hubbard is the No. 1 option after continuing his encouraging progress. Canales praised his work ethic and emerging leadership before the campaign. This continued into the regular season, with the former fourth-round selection going over 1,000 rushing yards and deservedly receiving a four-year contract extension as a result of his efforts.

After that, things are less certain.

Morgan took a big risk by trading up for Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The explosive weapon was recovering from a torn ACL, but those in power deemed it a worthy risk with long-term upside. Unfortunately for the Texas product, he suffered the same injury on the same knee in only his third game back.

Brooks is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025 campaign. With veteran Miles Sanders looking like a salary-cap casualty, reinforcements are almost guaranteed.

With this in mind, here are five free-agent running backs the Panthers must consider. We'll start with a familiar face.

Free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers must consider D'Onta Foreman

Before we begin, the Carolina Panthers have nine draft selections at their disposal. This is also an exceptionally deep running back class. That should be Dan Morgan's primary focus rather than spending too heavily on a free agent.

If the Panthers decide to add another veteran piece to the ranks, it'll be on the cheaper side all things considered. Could the front office turn to someone who formed a prolific partnership with Chuba Hubbard under interim head coach Steve Wilks?

There are worse options the Panthers could turn to than D'Onta Foreman. He's a physical presence capable of gaining hard yards in between the tackles. Considering how Hubbard has moved into a more well-rounded back, this would take some pressure off if (or when) Jonathon Brooks returns.

Fans were disappointed when Foreman wasn't given an extension before the 2023 campaign. The previous regime thought Miles Sanders was the better option, which didn't go according to plan. After moderate success when called upon with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns since then, the former Texas standout would jump at the chance to reunite with his old backfield partner.