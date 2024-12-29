5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Buccaneers

Bryce Young bounced back in fine style against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. The Carolina Panthers quarterback is starting to look like someone who could potentially man the position long-term. A strong end to the campaign would all but secure his spot as the team's starting option in 2025.

Young isn't taking anything for granted. He's got some things to work on and is far from the finished article just yet. However, there are enormous positives to build upon after a superb turnaround since coming back into the lineup.

Next up for Young was a tricky-looking trip to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The signal-caller was without his premier right tackle and starting running back. It was a stiff challenge awaiting the Heisman Trophy winner. How he coped with the deck stacked against him would be another sign of how far he's come in a relatively short timeframe.

As it turned out, a valiant effort from Young was not enough to compensate for the deficiencies elsewhere. The Panthers fell to yet another loss and now sit at 12 defeats for their efforts this season with one contest remaining.

With this in mind, here are five major observations from Young's performance at Raymond James Stadium in Week 17.

Major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Buccaneers

Bryce Young's opening statement

One could forgive Carolina Panthers fans for feeling apprehensive when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense had their way on the opening drive. Baker Mayfield moved down the field effortlessly before finding Mike Evans in the end zone. That didn't phase Bryce Young whatsoever.

The former Alabama star was eager to make a statement of his own. Young's poise and precision were evident right out of the gate, displaying composure in the pocket and supreme accuracy to hit his targets with impressive conviction.

Young found Adam Thielen with a beautiful deep ball. Fellow undrafted free agent Jalen Coker also got in on the act with a decent catch following an eye-catching strike from his signal-caller.

As has been the case since his reintroduction, Young came through at the business end of the field. He found Thielen on a seam route to hit back immediately and remind the Buccaneers that the Panthers weren't going to go down without a fight.

17 yard strike for the TD and we're Thielen good



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/mYhRJTCH6t — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 29, 2024

This was only one drive, but it was another sign of Young's thriving confidence in the face of strong opposition.