Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 17 game against Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have a walking-wounded mentality heading into their Week 17 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nothing new for head coach Dave Canales this season, but something he must navigate effectively nonetheless.

Carolina is dealing with some serious injury issues. Several influential figures are missing from the lineup or not at 100 percent. It's not unusual for this time of year, so rolling with the punches is crucial.

Running back Chuba Hubbard's outstanding 2024 campaign came to an abrupt halt this weekend when he was placed on injured reserve. Rookie cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, who made a significant impression when given starting duties from the slot, got the same dubious distinction thanks to a chest complication.

The Panthers are also set to be without stud right tackle Taylor Moton. Premier cornerback Jaycee Horn was listed as doubtful and is unlikely to feature, leaving Carolina facing the prospect of going up versus prolific wide receiver Mike Evans without one of the league's best lockdown corners to depend upon.

Canales revealed that the others who were listed as questionable should suit up. These include rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette, who missed last weekend's success against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jadeveon Clowney, Damien Lewis, A'Shawn Robinson, D.J. Wonnum, and Cam Gill all carried designations into the contest. The Panthers signed quarterback Jack Plummer to potentially be their emergency third option with Bryce Young nursing a hamstring problem earlier this week.

This provides a chance for others further down the pecking order to step up and make a contribution. The Panthers aren't playing for anything other than pride over their final two contests. Getting additional reps into less heralded squad members will be useful for general manager Dan Morgan's assessments before the offseason.

These health issues are one of the reasons why the Panthers are heavy underdogs for the clash among sportsbooks. The Buccaneers can turn up the pressure on the Atlanta Falcons with a win. If the Washington Commanders get one over on the NFC South frontrunners, it'll take the divisional race down to the final weekend.

Another fascinating few hours await. Here's who's missing for both teams at Raymond James Stadium in Week 17.

Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers game details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV channel: CBS/Paramount+

Full list of inactive Carolina Panthers players in Week 17

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Deven Thompkins

QB Jack Plummer (third quarterback)

S Jordan Fuller

LB Josey Jewell

OT Taylor Moton

Via the Panthers website.

Full list of inactive Buccaneers players in Week 17

OLB Shaquil Barrett

G Royce Newman

TE Cade Otton

QB Michael Pratt

OLB Jose Ramirez

WR Sterling Shepard

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Via the Buccaneers website.

