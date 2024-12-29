Who are the announcers and referees for Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers today?

Dave Canales doesn't want his Carolina Panthers team to go through the motions with their offseason vacation in sight. He wants to build on some encouraging recent momentum and take silver linings from another underwhelming campaign. Getting one over on his old employers in Week 17 is the next objective.

The Panthers are heavy underdogs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and with good reason. They might be on a decent run of form over the last seven contests, but Canales' squad is severely depleted. Running back Chuba Hubbard and promising nickel cornerback Chau Smith-Wade were both placed on injured reserve this weekend, which does nothing to improve their chances of achieving success.

Tampa Bay still harbors hope of winning the NFC South and reaching the postseason. They'll need the Atlanta Falcons to falter at some stage, but turning up the heat before Raheem Morris' men embark on their Sunday Night Football clash at the Washington Commanders is paramount.

Carolina is looking to spoil the Buccaneers' party and end another postseason challenge after disposing of the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Week 16. This will be far more challenging, so those tasked with extra responsibilities amid some serious injury concerns across the roster need to step up and stake a claim.

It'll be interesting to see how things play out. But make no mistake, Canales is going to find out plenty about the resolve remaining in his locker room one way or another.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers game details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Who are the announcers for Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 17?

Carolina's game at the Buccaneers is being shown live on CBS. Anyone wishing to view the contest outside of the market can also catch the game on Paramount+.

Ian Eagle has been appointed to handle play-by-play duties during the contest. Charles Davis will be on hand to provide expert insight on the big plays and moments as they happen between the fierce NFC South division rivals.

Evan Washburn is working the sidelines, getting interviews with the two head coaches at various stages. He'll also be on hand to provide updates on any unfortunate injuries that occur during the clash.

Who is the referee for Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 17?

Clay Martin and his officiating team will be in charge of proceedings at Raymond James Stadium in Week 17. Hopefully, the controversial incidents are kept to a minimum and the Panthers can give another good account of themselves versus a potential playoff hopeful.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis