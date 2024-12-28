Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds and prop bets for Week 17 game

The Carolina Panthers are not focused on draft positioning or offseason plans just yet. Dave Canales wants his squad to continue building positive momentum and learning how to win close football games. Their next challenge is taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.

Canales spent one season as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator before taking the top job in Carolina. This is his first trip back to Raymond James Stadium since the switch, so it'll be an emotional affair for the coach. However, it'll be all business when the whistle blows.

All the pressure is on Tampa Bay. They cannot put a foot wrong in pursuit of winning the NFC South and making the postseason. The Buccaneers need results to go in their favor, but they are still fighting with everything to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

The Panthers have no such ambitions. They've been among the basement dwellers once again, but there have been signs of life over the last seven games. That's the biggest positive of all from the campaign after years of abject misery.

Canales' men aren't winning every game, but they are competitive. They'll fancy their chances of attaining success and reversing a poor run of results versus the NFC South rivals in recent years. Whether it's something the Panthers can accomplish is another matter.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers game details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds for Week 17

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 8.5-point underdogs at the Buccaneers in Week 17.

Carolina +8.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Tampa Bay -8.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager the Panthers' money line can get lofty odds of +350 currently (bet $100 to win $350). The Buccaneers are favored to keep up the heat on the Atlanta Falcons before their Sunday Night Football showdown at the Washington Commanders with odds of -450 attached (bet $450 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a moderately entertaining affair with the over/under set at 47.5 points for the contest.

Over 47.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Under 47.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

The Panthers got a positive response from quarterback Bryce Young against the Arizona Cardinals. He shook off a woeful outing versus the Dallas Cowboys to continue his impressive series of performances and enhance claims for another shot in 2025.

Young is gaining confidence and playing with a smile on his face. The Heisman Trophy winner faces two tough divisional games to close the campaign. If he can come through these unscathed, that should be enough to convince even the harshest critics he's capable of turning things around.

The over/under for Young's passing yards in Week 17 at Raymond James Stadium is 223.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -113 depending on which side of the target you fancy (bet $113 to win $100).

He's projected to complete around 21.5 passes from 32.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns stands at 1.5.

Over 1.5 touchdowns: +154 (bet $100 to win $154)

Under 1.5 touchdowns: -205 (bet $205 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 17

Chuba Hubbard - 70.5

Bryce Young - 17.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 17

Adam Thielen - 56.5

Xavier Legette - 35.5

Chuba Hubbard - 18.5

Jalen Coker - 38.5

Tommy Tremble - 15.5

