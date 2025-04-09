5 NFL Draft prospects who could reunite with Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers had to focus their primary offseason investments on the defensive side of the football. But it would be a big surprise if quarterback Bryce Young's supporting cast wasn't addressed at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Young displayed enormous promise over the second half of 2024. Benching the signal-caller was a monumental call so early into Dave Canales' head coaching tenure. It brought the desired response, with the Heisman Trophy winner looking more poised and confident than ever.

This was a huge step forward. The Panthers are confident this can be the start of a prosperous future for Young in Carolina. Once the defense becomes more competitive, having a well-balanced roster is only going to help his cause.

The Panthers are taking a leap of faith with their offensive skill positions. Instead of examining potential trades or lavish free-agent signings, those in power are banking on continuity and the team's fledgling stars leaping forward. It's a risky strategy, but one they believe can reap rewards.

Dan Morgan could also get some familiar faces into the building. With this in mind, here are five draft prospects who might reunite with Young on the Panthers this spring.

NFL Draft prospects who could reunite with Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Carolina Panthers could draft Ja'Corey Brooks

Ja'Corey Brooks looked like a prospect of immense promise after developing strong chemistry with Bryce Young during the 2022 campaign. The physically imposing wide receiver caught 39 receptions for 674 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, emerging as a supreme deep threat capable of causing damage downfield.

Brooks suffered injury problems in 2023 and went to the proverbial fringes. Transferring to Louisville brought about better production to the tune of more than 1,000 receiving yards and nine scores last season. He also managed to stay healthy to alleviate fears in that regard.

The prospect's ball-tracking ability and wide wingspan could be an asset. Brooks isn't going to blow anyone away with top-end speed, but he represents an intriguing Day 3 possibility for the Carolina Panthers if they don't address their wide receiver unit beforehand.

This is far from the finished product. Brooks needs to work on creating separation and manipulating opposing cornerbacks when the competition increases in the pros. The stuff he got away with in college isn't going to wash at the next level. That needs to be addressed before confidence in his potential increases.

Having a previous chemistry with Young would help in this scenario. Whether the Panthers consider him is another matter.