5 Panthers players already flashing superstar energy at 2025 OTAs

Tre'von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers S

Dan Morgan spared no expense in free agency in pursuit of fixing Ejiro Evero's historically bad defense. The Carolina Panthers resorted to drastic measures, striking with conviction when opportunities arose to find the immediate difference-makers needed.

One high-profile arrival is off to a good start. The Panthers splashed the cash on standout safety Tre'von Moehrig from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. His versatility and tone-setting prowess against the run can be a real asset for Evero's 3-4 base scheme. And the former TCU star is eager to repay the faith shown in him by the front office.

Head coach Dave Canales lauded Moehrig's smooth transition to the Panthers throughout OTAs. He's leading from the front and being deployed creatively by the defensive staff. Not since Jeremy Chinn has Carolina had a legitimate game-changer with his instincts to be around the football consistently. That's only going to help Evero turn the tide and get himself off the hot seat.

The Panthers are counting on Moehrig to deliver the goods early and often. He's being paid like a top-level safety, so he needs to play like one. Based on his previous output and the scope for further growth, this objective should be met with minimal fuss.

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers are expecting big things from Tetairoa McMillan. Most thought Dan Morgan would go with a promising edge rusher at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the former Arizona wide receiver was always their top priority.

McMillan is a unique talent. There are some concerns about his top-end speed and ability to create separation, but his creative playmaking and NFL-ready contested catch prowess should help the Panthers immediately. And there is a definite swagger associated with his demeanor that's hard not to love.

Carolina's new prized possession wasted no time making his presence felt. McMillan is impressing at OTAs, displaying his vice-like hands and flair for the extravagant that made him such a highly-coveted prospect. His instant chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young only whets the appetite further about what this new connection could accomplish moving forward.

There will be no bedding-in period for McMillan. The strike rate for wide receivers taken in the top 10 is high, and most make a significant impact right away. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead for the pass-catcher, but he's off to the best possible start.

If the same trend continues throughout the summer, McMillan will be a rookie breakout candidate when the regular season arrives.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis