Ejiro Evero reveals high-stakes survival plan to escape Panthers' hot seat

Nobody needs to tell Ejiro Evero that the Carolina Panthers' defense needs to improve in 2025. After all, his job depends on it.

Evero came in for severe criticism throughout a historucally bad campaign froom his unit. The Panthers conceded the most single-season points in NFL history and more than 3,000 yards on the ground. They were devoid of starting talent and sufficient depth, and they paid a heavy price.

Some sections of Carolina's fan base were clamoring for the Panthers to go in a different direction. Evero went from a coveted head coaching candidate to not even getting an interview during the latest hiring cycle. Although disappointing, Dave Canales and Dan Morgan gave him a supreme vote of confidence this offseason.

The power duo threw their weight behind Evero. They believe his 3-4 defensive scheme can work once the personnel improves. After some notable acquisitions in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the coordinator has no more excuses.

Ejiro Evero wants to make the Carolina Panthers more physical in 2025

Things are looking up for Evero, but it remains a precarious situation. The progressive coach outlined his plan to get himself off the hot seat, which centered on improving the trenches and adjusting his plan slightly to bring the best out of his players.

"Everything that we do from year to year is always looking to improve, and it really doesn't matter how good or how bad you did the year before. In this league, you always have to be evolving, and you always have to be trying to stay ahead of the curve, so that's what we're trying to do. We certainly know we need to play better up front; I need to coach better up front and, we're trying to really reinforce being physical and coming off the ball and getting some knockback and, we want to make sure that well that's a big part of what we do." Ejiro Evero via Panthers.com

This would help enormously. The Panthers were a complete pushover on defense last season. Opposing offenses got whatever they wanted, and the results spoke for themselves. Had it not been for Carolina's offensive resurgence once quarterback Bryce Young came back into the lineup, they'd have been staring down the barrel of another top-five draft pick.

Morgan spared no expense to solve Carolina's major defensive flaws. Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III, and Cam Jackson should help fortify the 3-4 front. Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen provide explosiveness to the edge rushing room. Tre'von Moehrig is a versatile, tone-setting safety capable of making plays all over the field.

Evero has to get a tune out of these players and the ones who got a reprieve. If not, the Panthers will find someone who can when the 2026 offseason gets here.

