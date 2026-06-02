5 potential post-June 1 cut candidates the Panthers should have on speed dial

Carolina Panthers should monitor Arik Armstead

Things were going almost too well for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. This all changed with a body blow that could have huge ramifications if the right contingencies aren't put in place.

Tershawn Wharton was experiencing neck discomfort serious enough to require surgery. The defensive lineman now faces a long recovery period, and although he is projected to return in 2026, there is no timeline for his return.

This puts the Panthers in a predicament. They could immediately install rookie Lee Hunter into the nose tackle spot. Bobby Brown III would then go to a 3-4 defensive end, but there is just no telling for sure right now. Dan Morgan will give those around a chance to impress, but if standards aren't where they need to be, he'll need to explore alternatives.

Arik Armstead's situation with the Jacksonville Jaguars is clouded. While he's a capable performer and an experienced veteran, the AFC South club has made moves this offseason that may leave him on the outside looking in, especially given the cap savings attached to his early departure.

If the Jaguars let Armstead take his chances elsewhere, the Panthers could give him a route to start again immediately.

Carolina Panthers should monitor Malik Hooker

The Panthers have stability at the safety position. Tre'von Moehrig was a fantastic addition to the ranks last season, but there are still heated debates about who's going to line up alongside him.

Nick Scott is the frontrunner once again after getting another one-year deal from the club. He was an easy scapegoat early in the 2025 campaign, but he responded well to adversity and picked things up later.

Lathan Ransom displayed encouraging flashes as a rookie and could be in line for more work in Year 2 of his professional career. The Panthers also traded up in the fifth round for Zakee Wheatley, whose athleticism and instincts bring a significant amount of intrigue.

That might suffice for now. But if Dan Morgan isn't entirely satisfied with how things are unfolding, adding another dependable veteran is an option. And if Malik Hooker is released by the Dallas Cowboys, there are far worse avenues Carolina can go down.

Hooker may be surplus to requirements, depending on how the Cowboys use first-round pick Caleb Downs. It might come to nothing, but it's worth monitoring.