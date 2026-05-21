Panthers could find desperate Tershawn Wharton fix if cut domino falls

The Carolina Panthers are reeling from the loss of defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, who recently had neck surgery and could miss a large part of the 2026 season. He began experiencing discomfort in April, and it was serious enough for a procedure. It's also a body blow for coordinator Ejiro Evero.

General manager Dan Morgan must pivot to ensure no momentum is lost. And there could be an opening elsewhere for the Panthers to monitor when the time comes.

Carolina needs to find the right contingencies, especially given that there is no definitive timeline for Wharton's return. Neck issues can become tricky, and there is no point rushing him back before there is absolute certainty that no further complications will arise.

Carolina Panthers should keep tabs on Arik Armstead's situation in Jacksonville

The Panthers could stick with what they have, moving forward with second-round rookie Lee Hunter at the nose tackle position and Bobby Brown III as the 3-4 defensive end. Cam Jackson could also be in line for extra responsibilities, and LaBryan Ray has proven dependable as a rotational piece.

If Morgan decides that more is required at some stage, he won't hesitate to make the changes needed. And there is one potential salary-cap cut candidate who could be the perfect stopgap.

Speculation is rising around defensive lineman Arik Armstead and the Jacksonville Jaguars going their separate ways this offseason. He could very easily start next season, but the AFC South club also signed Ruke Orhorhoro from the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and spent a third-round selection on Albert Regis. That makes his situation precarious.

The Jaguars may be waiting until it becomes more financially beneficial to remove Armstead from the equation. Cutting him after June 1 will save them $14.48 million, which seems probable after two new arrivals who'll want their fair share of playing time. Even though this would be nothing more than a short-term arrangement, the Panthers could potentially make a move in this scenario.

At 32, the 2015 first-round pick out of Oregon wouldn't be a long-term franchise cornerstone by any stretch. What he would provide is experience and the size needed to make an impact as Wharton's replacement. Where that would leave Brown is anyone's guess, but the Panthers are not looking to just make up the numbers next season.

Armstead is unlikely to be short of offers if Jacksonville cuts the cord. He gained a formidable reputation for the best part of a decade with the San Francisco 49ers, even securing double-digit sacks in 2019. His best days are gone, but he would be a better option than most if he landed on the open market.

And for the Panthers, desperate times call for desperate measures.