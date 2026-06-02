5 potential post-June 1 cut candidates the Panthers should have on speed dial

Carolina Panthers should monotor Blake Cashman

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a significant coup in free agency with the signing of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. General manager Dan Morgan judged the market perfectly, and this will be a steal of epic proportions if he builds on his 2025 breakout.

Lloyd's presence should change everything at the second level of defense. But there are questions about whether the Panthers have enough around him to be successful. Their edge-rushing options have been improved after Morgan spent big money on Jaelan Phillips, but Trevin Wallace has to make substantial strides to justify being placed as the starter alongside him.

Wallace's inconsistencies have been glaring over his first two seasons in Carolina. The Panthers cannot afford any passengers this time around, so Morgan could add another experienced presence into the mix. And one with experience in a 3-4 system would be beneficial.

That brings Blake Cashman under the microscope. The Minnesota Vikings could keep him around, though they would save more than $9 million by releasing him early. That would be surprising after a 144-tackle season, but the Panthers should be all over the possibility if it does happen.

Carolina Panthers should monitor Dante Stills

As previously mentioned, the Panthers have a new problem to solve along their defensive line. Tershawn Wharton's neck injury changes everything, and even though defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is expecting him back at some stage during the 2026 campaign, there is just no telling when that'll be right now.

Dan Morgan seems confident enough in the options available. As discussed, second-round pick Lee Hunter should slot seamlessly into the nose tackle spot, with Bobby Brown III filling in for Wharton at the 3-4 defensive end role opposite Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown. Cam Jackson could occupy a prominent spot on the rotation, but depth is scarce aside from that.

If Morgan believes more is required, he won't hesitate. And even though Dante Stills might be a surprising cut candidate for the Arizona Cardinals, it could potentially have the Panthers' attention in this scenario.

Stills wasn't at his best last season, but very few on Arizona's defense were. That said, this could be a nice stopgap for the Panthers if Wharton takes longer than expected to heal.