8 draft prospects begging to be stolen by the Panthers on Day 3

The Carolina Panthers have navigated the 2026 NFL Draft successfully so far. General manager Dan Morgan spent his first two picks on the trenches. He then utilized his third-round selection on another potentially prolific weapon for quarterback Bryce Young.

Morgan can solidify a strong draft on Day 3. The Panthers have four selections and more flexibility than ever. Finding the right fits and possible contributors is much trickier in the later rounds, but it's not impossible by any stretch.

With this in mind, here are eight Day 3 prospects who could enter Carolina's thought process, depending on how the board shakes out.

Day 3 draft prospects who could be on the Carolina Panthers' radar

Connor Lew - C

The Panthers have still done nothing to provide competition for Luke Fortner at the center position. That might change on Day 3, and if those in power are satisfied with Connor Lew's medical assessments, the Auburn product is arguably the best remaining option in this pool.

Genesis Smith - S

Tre'von Moehrig needs a productive partner on the back end of Carolina's defense. Lathan Ransom and Nick Scott are on the squad, but having another rangy, versatile safety is only going to assist. At this stage of the process, Genesis Smith makes more sense than most.

Adam Randall - RB

The Clemson curse has to break at some stage, right? Carolina could benefit from another option in the running back room. Adam Randall is a converted wide receiver who transitioned well to the backfield. The game needs to slow down for him as he gains more experience, but the upside is undeniable.

Malik Muhammad - CB

Carolina showed an interest in Malik Muhammad throughout the pre-draft cycle. Most experts had him as a Day 2 lock, but now he has officially slipped through the cracks. Morgan could spend his fourth-round pick on the Texas cornerback if he makes it to the Panthers.

Kamari Ramsey - S

As mentioned, the Panthers would be wise to identify a playmaking safety, and the best chance of finding an impact prospect would be in the fourth round. It's unlikely that Kamari Ramsey lasts much longer than that, and his athletic tools look well-suited to Ejiro Evero's scheme.

Kyle Louis - LB

Placing another formidable linebacker next to Devin Lloyd would be prudent. Jacob Rodriguez was gone on Round 2 before Carolina went on the clock, which was disappointing. However, someone with Kyle Louis' anticipation, burst, and physicality wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.

Justin Joly - TE

The Panthers haven't taken a tight end yet, but there is still time for that to change. Some of the more intriguing options have already come off the board, but someone like North Carolina State prospect Justin Joly has the pass-catching ability and after-the-catch prowess to become a factor with an enhanced route tree.

Jermod McCoy - CB

A first-round talent and arguably the best cornerback in this class when healthy, Jermod McCoy's dramatic slide stems from concerning medical evaluations and the possibility of another knee surgery. Just how much longer his plummet continues is debatable, but there will come a time when it becomes a more feasible gamble for the Panthers.